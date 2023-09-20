Vinny Guadagnino Weighs 'All Star Shore' Craziness With the OG 'Jersey Shore' (Exclusive)

Can the All Star Shore cast party as hard as the original Jersey Shore house? As standouts from Jersey Shore, Geordie Shore, Germany Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, F Boy Island and Too Hot To Handle get wild and compete for $150,000 in All Star Shore Season 2 starting Thursday, Sept. 21, Vinny Guadagnino revealed which of the two shore houses emerges the partying champ in a PopCulture.com exclusive interview.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Angelina Pivarnick took on the All Star Shore challenge in the MTV show's first season, and Guadagnino said he appreciated her being the "guinea pig" and showing him just what he was getting himself into. "I was like, 'You know what? Fun party games in Columbia, cute single women. I can get behind that,'" he told PopCulture. "So I gave it a shot."

Even watching Season 1 of All Star Shore, Guadagnino wasn't sure what to expect. "I haven't filmed a show like this, like a party Jersey Shore-style show with new people ever," the reality personality explained, calling his approach to this new shore house "a little bit older [and] wiser" than on his first season of Jersey Shore.

(Photo: MTV)

The All Star Shore house didn't disappoint when it came to just how crazy things got. "I keep saying that I'm so shocked because they are wild. But we are the OGs of that. We created that and no one did it like us," Guadagnino said of the Jersey Shore legacy. "But it's nice to see that it has transcended all over the world, and these people aren't faking it. They truly want to party."

He joked of Jersey Shore Family Vacation's more family-friendly vibe, "I'm used to our show now where the producers are like, 'Come on, can you guys go out?' ... With [the All Star Shore cast], the producers were like, 'Okay, you guys have to stop partying. ... You guys have to stop fighting with each other. It's too much.' So I'm like, wow, this is interesting."

Going into All Star Shore, the Dancing With the Stars alum was just himself, as he's "always done" on his various TV endeavors – and it helped him find romance along the way. "I'm just myself, whatever that means," he told PopCulture. "Now, if you put me in an environment where there are single women that I'm attracted to, then you're going to see myself play out." That included talking to a couple of different women in an environment in which everyone was playing the field – a new experience for Guadagnino.

"I don't think I've ever been on a show like that except the first season of Jersey Shore, but that ended in a day. [Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi] was hooking up every night, [Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola] was with [Ronnie Ortiz-Magro] and that was it," he explained. "So it was cool to just be in this environment where I see people I'm interested in and attracted to and can kind of just actually do that. And then if they can make a TV show out of it, and the cameras are there, why not?"

When it comes to who reigns supreme when it comes to bringing the crazy, Guadagnino says All Star Shore earns the title for wildest partiers "right now," but don't count out the Jersey Shore cast. "We're crazier still in [that] you don't know who's going to jail or who's on TMZ the next day. That's real crazy," he joked, adding, "But then when it comes to the OG versus OG, we're crazier [in] partying. No one can touch us. They casted us all for a reason and we really put in the time with the partying." All Star Shore makes its Jerzday premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, following an all-new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.