‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Call out Angelina Pivarnick for Allegedly Planting Story About Wedding Toast

Jersey Shore stars call out former cast member Angelina Pivarnick for reportedly leaking the audio from her 2019 wedding reception, in which bridesmaids Deena, Nicole “Snooki,” and Jenni “JWoww” can be heard giving some seemingly hurtful jokes in their speeches. The leak prompted an onslaught of cyberbullying from fans aimed at the three women.

“Damn this hurts. I had to take a mental break from this show because i truly thought i ruined her wedding and hurt her. We’ve all been there for her trying to make things right and this shit hurts,” Nicole tweeted in response to the report on Wednesday.

“To think she swore on her animals lives she didn’t leak it,” said Deena shortly after. “I feel like this friendship we have has been based on a lie.. I’ve been there for her..and now I know she deliberately did something to hurt me ..makes me sad. unfortunately I know the source n know it is in fact true.”

Sources reportedly told The Sun that Angelina was the culprit behind the infamous leak despite her and her ex-husband Chris being aware of the speeches ahead of time and approving of their tough joking nature.”Everyone was totally on board with what was set to be said,” the source said.

In the clip, Deena can be heard saying: “Angelina, you’re the lice to my hair.” To which, Nicole chimes in: “You’re the fly to my s––t.” Jenni adds, “You are the trash to our bags,” before the crowd started hurling boos at the reality TV star for making a joke about Staten Island. “You are the dump to our island,” she said, referencing the area’s Fresh Kills Landfill.

Prior to the source coming forward, the women believed it was one of the guests who shared the audio. Though, the insider asserts it was Angelina who leaked the speeches, without giving any outside context and knowing it would make the women look bad.

Angelina responded to the accusations calling them completely untrue. She blames her estranged husband, who she recently filed for divorce from, claiming that he wants to “sabotage” her reputation. “It’s my husband trying to sabotage me. He is walking around trying to sabotage me and to gain sympathy from strangers,” she said. “He is trying to get me fired off the show with lies.”