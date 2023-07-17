VH1's 'The X-Life' Star Denise Russo's Cause of Death Released

Denise Russo died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Four months after the former star of the 2011 VH-1 reality series The X-Life was found unresponsive in a home in San Diego, the San Diego County Medical Examiner confirmed Russo's cause of death, ruling that Russo died of an accidental overdose, TMZ was first to report.

The former VH1 star was found unresponsive on the floor of a friend's home in San Diego on March 5, with the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirming her death through a press release on March 10. According to the medical examiner's office, when emergency responders arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call, they found Russo unresponsive on the floor. Drug paraphernalia was also found at the scene. Paramedics performed "aggressive attempts at resuscitation" on Russo, who was later pronounced dead at 44.

Russo was best known for her appearance on The X-Life. The VH1 reality series followed extreme athletes and their wives as they navigated their lives with their famous careers. Russo appeared on the show throughout its debut season in 2011 alongside Pierre-Luc Gagnon, commonly known by his initials, PLG, a Canadian professional skateboarder. Russo and Gagnon dated and shared a son together, Leo Wolf, but had since broken up. The series also followed BMX Dirt Jumper Cory "Nasty" Nastazio and wife Nicole Panattoni as well as professional freestyle motocross rider and professional off-road truck racer Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg and his wife Susie Stenberg. The series only aired a single season.

Before her death, Russo, who was reportedly homeless and living in her car at the time, participated in a "cover girl search" for Inked Magazine, ultimately placing sixth in an early round. In a questionnaire for the contest, Russo, who was asked what she would do with the $25,000 grand prize, said she would use the money to "reconnect" with her son, now 8, telling the magazine, "I would use the money to build a foundation to reconnect with my son. I went through a grueling custody battle and I am still recovering. The money would help bring the stability in life to reunite us." She added, "I love being a mom! I have an 8-year-old beautiful son named Leo Wolf, boys rule btw, and he's the light of my life. We wrestle, I do my Russian wrestler accent and body slam little mouse on the bed. Leo made life better, and being his momma is a gift."