Journey Guitarist George Tickner Dead at 76

George Tickner, the co-founder and original guitarist for classic rock band Journey, has died at the age of 76. Fellow Journey founder Neil Schon announced Tickner's death in a Facebook post. "Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news. George Tickner, Journey's original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away. He was 76 years old," Schon wrote. "Godspeed, George... thank you for the music. We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely."

Schon continued. "Our condolences to his family and friends, and to all past and present band members. So heartbreaking. I think we need to do a group hug." In a separate post, Schon offered, "Rest peacefully, Dr. George Tickner..you will be missed immensely! Thank you for your incomparable contributions to Journey's early years. The reason he left Journey was to attend Stanford University on full Scholarship, earning his PhD. Fly free above the stars, Sir." He then made reference to the band's late manager Herbie Herbert by adding, "Herbie's waiting to greet you." At this time, no cause of death has been shared.

Tickner was born in Syracuse, New York in 1946. He co-founded Journey in the early 1970s, during a time he also shared the stage with late Grateful Dead legend Jerry Garcia. Tickner opted to exit the band in 1975, just after the release of their first album. As Schon noted, Tickner went on to study at Stanford Medical School, on a full scholarship. He would later return to music, playing in Frumious Bandersnatch, a San Francisco psychedelic rock band that also featured fellow Journey founder Ross Valory.

Following the news of Ticker's death, many Journey fans have taken to social media to mourn his passing. "I'm so sorry for the loss Neal," one fan replied to Schon's Facebook post. "Now all those very early memories of Journey will be even deeper etched in my heart. Sending love, hugs and prayers to you and his family and friends. Rest in eternal peace George."

"Heartbroken to hear the news of Journey guitarist George Tickner's passing at the age of 76," another fan tweeted. "His incredible talent and contributions to the music industry will forever be remembered and cherished. Let's pay tribute to his influential work by reminiscing about our favorite Journey songs and moments. Rest in peace, George Tickner. Your legacy will continue to resonate in our hearts and through the timeless melodies you helped create."