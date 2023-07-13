'Gold Rush' Favorite 'Dakota' Fred Hurt Dead at 80 After Cancer Battle

Gold Rush fan-favorite cast member "Dakota" Fred Hurt has died after a battle with cancer. He was 80 years old. Hurt's family shared the news on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, writing, "'Dakota' Fred Hurt passed away this morning surrounded by family."

The statement continued, "He fought courageously in his battle against cancer. Fred touched many lives and was loved and supported by many." The family stated, "If you feel inclined to donate on Fred's behalf, please consider donating to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation in Fred's honor. Having worked in skilled labor for the majority of his career, Fred was passionate about teaching others these valuable skills."

The Gold Rush family is deeply saddened to learn of Fred Hurt's passing. His joy for life and adventure was contagious. We share our heartfelt condolences with his family, friends, and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/SAtoMD4taT — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) July 12, 2023

In March, Thrill of the Hunt Entertainment — the company Hurt co-owns with screenwriter Jim Russell — issued a news release that announced Hurt had been diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer. At the time, it was unknown exactly what type of brain cancer Hurt was fighting or how much time doctors has estimated he had left.

Many fans of the show have since commented on the news of Hurt's death, with one writing, "Today is a sad day with the [loss] of Fred Hurt, not only a miner but a family man. You fought a great fight Fred, now rest easy old timer you did your bit while on earth and shared your knowledge with many many people who I'm sure they was, are and always will be great full for what you gave to them. [My] thoughts are with Dustin and all the hurt family at this sad time. Have an old boys knees up with grandpa John and rest easy."

Someone else said, "His smile! That laugh! Fred was one of a kind and one of my favorites on Gold Rush. Loved seeing Fred and Dustin diving together on White Water. I wish this season had been the biggest gold haul ever. RIP Fred. Your smile & laughter and your wisdom & experience will be missed."

Finally, a third Gold Rush fan offered, "This makes me so sad. I loved Fred! What a guy! So enjoyed every Gold show he was on. Loved his relationship with his son. You could tell that there was a true love for each other. Thank you for sharing your journey with the world." The mourning fan then concluded their message, "Rest in peace, Fred. You deserve it."