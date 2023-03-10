Denise Russo, VH1's 'The X-Life' Star, Dead at 44

Denise Russo, who appeared on VH1's The X-Life, has died. Russo was pronounced dead Sunday after she was found unresponsive on the floor of a friend's home in San Diego, law enforcement sources told TMZ. First responders attempted life-saving aid, but were unable to resuscitate Russo, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 44.

At this time, Russo's cause of death is still pending. An investigation into her passing led by the San Diego Police Department is also underway, with TMZ reporting that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. Further information regarding Russo's tragic passing are unavailable.

Russo was best known for her appearance on The X-Life, the VH1 reality series that followed extreme athletes and their wives as they navigated their lives with their famous careers. The series premiered in 2011, with Russo appearing throughout the debut season alongside Pierre-Luc Gagnon, commonly known by his initials, PLG, a Canadian professional skateboarder. Russo and Gagnon had dated and shared a son together, Leo Wolf, but had since broken up. The series also followed two other couples – BMX Dirt Jumper Cory "Nasty" Nastazio and wife Nicole Panattoni as well as professional freestyle motocross rider and professional off-road truck racer Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg and his wife Susie Stenberg. The series only aired a single season.

Since her time on The X-Life, Russo has remained out of the spotlight. Stenberg, who remained close friends with Russo, told TMZ that the former reality star was homeless and living in her car at the time of her death. Stenberg, who remembered Russo as "the most loving and loyal person," added that Russo reached out to her the night before her passing to tell her she loved her.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Russo was last active on social media seven days ago when she shared a selfie, which she captioned, "Always pouting." Russo was reportedly competing to be named a future Ink Magazine cover girl. In a recent interview with the publication, she opened up about motherhood, sharing, "I love being a mom! I have an 8 year old beautiful son named Leo Wolf, boys rule btw and he's the light of my life! We wrestle, I do my Russian wrestler accent and body slam little mouse on bed! Leo made life better and being his momma is a gift!"