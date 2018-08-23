‘Very Cavallari’ Renewed for Season 2 at E!

Very Cavallari is returning for a second season, E! Network announced Thursday. Season 2 of the docu-series that follows Kristin Cavallari and her entrepreneurial endeavors will premiere in 2019, Deadline reports.

“I couldn’t be happier that Very Cavallari will be returning for season two,” Cavallari said. “I had the best time filming our first season and feel like we are just getting started, so I can’t wait to come back for more next year!”

Tbh we have never seen Jay THIS excited! 🤣💖 Season 2 of #VeryCavallari is coming soon to E! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OtIEQk6M34 — Very Cavallari (@verycavallari) August 23, 2018

In a video posted to social media, Cavallari revealed the big news to her followers. “What’s up you guys? I just wanted to let you know that we are coming back for season 2, Very Cavallari. Don’t forget, you gotta watch the season finale this Sunday night, but we’ll be back! How excited is Jay?” she asked, panning the camera to show husband Jay Cutler, the show’s unlikely breakout star, who was busy bent over his cellphone.

“Hard pass,” he said with a bored look on his face.

“So excited,” Cavallari joked.

“Kristin is uniquely aspirational and relatable, and our audience has embraced her long awaited return to reality TV featuring her life as a businesswoman, boss, mom and wife,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP, Development and Production at E! “We look forward to continue watching Kristin expand her businesses, manage her headstrong staff, and of course we can’t wait for more hilarious moments from fan favorite Jay Cutler.”

Over the course of 10 one-hour episodes, season 2 will continue to follow Cavallari’s life in Nashville. The first season of Very Cavallari has seen consistency week on week growth in all key demographics and currently ranks as one of the youngest and most affluent series on ad-supported cable and broadcast with a median age of 36, E! says.

Season 1’s finale is set for Sunday, Aug. 26. It will show the Uncommon James store opening and launch party, marred by several mistakes by Cavallari’s staff on opening day that push her to her breaking point. Elsewhere in the episode, Brittainy worries about her position at the company as well as her relationship, and Shannon helps Mike propose to Taylor.

With the news of season 2 of Very Cavallari comes the news that MTV is rebooting its iconic series The Hills, on which Cavallari starred. While cast members like Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobbie and Frankie Delgado are expected to return, stars Cavallari and Lauren Conrad will most likely not appear on the reboot.

The season 1 finale of Very Cavallari airs Sunday, Aug. 26 on E! at 10 p.m. ET.