Vanessa Bryant Perfectly Explains Meaning of 'Black Lives Matter' Over Controversial 'All Lives' With Kobe Bryant Photo

Millions have been posting comments and photos on social media along with the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag following George Floyd's murder. Vanessa Bryant is among this group after she posted a photo of the late Kobe Bryant wearing a shirt that said "I can't breathe." One person commented and said that "all lives matter," to which Bryant had a strong response.

"All lives do matter. Respectfully, I must say that when someone says #alllivesmatter when someone says #blacklivesmatter is like saying that all homes matter when 1 particular home in the neighborhood is being affected and burning down. Wouldn't we run and help our fellow neighbor? See the difference? All love," Bryant responded.

Bryant originally posted a photo on Instagram showing Kobe prior to a Los Angeles Lakers game. He wore his team shorts along with a shirt that said "I can't breathe." This was a peaceful protest of Eric Garner's death in New York. Garner was killed by police after an officer placed his arm around his neck. He repeated the words "I can't breathe" before his death, which is the same thing Floyd said when now-fired officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck.

"My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again.[broken heart emoji] #ICANTBREATHE (repost/photo credit unknown) plz tag [camera emoji] Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER," Bryant captioned her post on Instagram.

Bryant is one of the many people pleading with parents to help change the world. She, Roman Reigns and several others have said that those parents need to teach their children to love others. They expressed the belief that hatred is not an inherent quality in a child. They learn to either love or hate others based on race.

There have been several public figures calling for a change in the wake of Floyd's death. They have mentioned previous deaths, including Ahmaud Arbery, who was fatally shot in Georgia on Feb. 23. The two men responsible for Arbery's death — Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael — were both arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault following public outcry. However, neither man faced legal repercussions until the video circulated online.