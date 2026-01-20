‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lisa Vanderpump Steps in as Natalie Accuses Kim of ‘Harassing’ Her at SUR in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The tension between Natalie Maguire and Kim Suarez is coming to a head during this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules — and Lisa Vanderpump is stepping in.

What starts off as a normal night at SUR takes a left turn in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo show, when an agitated Kim tells SURver boyfriend Marcus Johnson that she wants to confront Natalie about all her opinions on their relationship.

“If you want to, you can,” Marcus tells Kim as she immediately walks off toward the bar Natalie is tending. “OK, you’re going now?” he says to himself. “Uh-oh. Uh-oh.”

Kim comes in hot to her conversation with Natalie. “I know you’re busy, so I’m gonna tell you this now,” she says. “Enough is enough.”

Natalie seems confused at first as Kim presses on: “Stop talking about me and Marcus’ relationship. Stop sending jabs,” she says, asking, “Why do you care so much?”

“I don’t care,” Natalie responds. “I’m just making observations.”

“Marcus, what the f— are you doing?” Natalie continues in a confessional. “Running to Kimberly, setting off a bomb when, honestly, if you have a brain, you should see the whole situation that’s been going on for weeks and recognize that you are making it so much worse.”

Back behind the bar, Natalie tells Kim, “You came over here where I’m working to come and like be upset—”

“To tell you to shut the f—k up,” Kim interrupts, continuing, “You look like an idiot who’s obsessed with my relationship.”

“OK, that’s your opinion,” Natalie responds. “I have my own opinions.” Kim shoots back, “It’s not. Everyone has eyeballs. You look pathetic,” repeating loudly that Natalie needs to “focus on yourself.”

Things escalate to another level as Natalie raises her voice again, telling Kim, “I’m not talking to you anymore. I’m very focused on myself. I’m not talking to you anymore.”

It’s at the point when Natalie attempts to physically escort Kim away from the bar that Vanderpump herself steps in, having seen the altercation from across her restaurant.

“Hey, hey. You’re not doing that now,” she scolds her employees, as Natalie protests, “I asked her to not be in the bar. Can she go back to the host stand and leave me alone?”



Vanderpump reminds the ladies, “You’re not doing that now,” as Natalie continues, “She came here and is harassing me! Please go away!”

“This is a total projection coming from Kimberly,” she adds in a confessional, “and I just want her to get out of my bar.”

See how Vanderpump handles the altercation when Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.



