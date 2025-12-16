‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Demy Breaks Down Drama With ‘Delusional’ Natalie (Exclusive)

There’s more drama on the menu for Vanderpump Rules stars Demy Selem and Natalie Maguire this season.

Ahead of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, SUR assistant manager Demy opened up to PopCulture.com about the ups and downs of her relationship with bartender Natalie both on and off the clock.

“A lot happened that summer, and lots happened since, so there’s a lot to come,” Demy teased. “Natalie and I are always very up and down — we’ve thought about going to couples therapy, because we need professional help, like actual professional help.”

Viewers have already seen the two SUR employees get into it at work over Natalie’s weeklong suspension, which came after she caused a scene with her 54-year-old ex-boyfriend and fellow SUR employee Paulo Gorsse. But Demy’s shared romantic history with Paulo only complicates matters — as does Natalie’s insistence that Demy has been playing up the relationship with her ex.

“The truth will always come out,” Demy told PopCulture. “I’m not worried about that. I don’t feel the need to go around and say things or lies. … [Natalie’s] very delusional also. Love her, but…”

Demy has also clashed with Natalie over her 27-minute absence from behind the bar, which she mistakenly clocked at an hour, (“Regardless, you can’t leave the bar for half an hour and not tell a manager. …I wasn’t timing her.”) but the biggest drama comes when the two have clocked out, as Natalie’s inexplicably close relationship with SURver Marcus Johnson grates on his girlfriend, Kim Suarez.

“I think when you’re constantly fighting with your boyfriend and then one of your friends is texting your boyfriend, and they never had that kind of friendship before — because that’s the truth, Natalie and Marcus were never friends. They were co-worker friends,” Demy explained while defending Kim. “I feel like Kim is coming off as this crazy person, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

With drama stirring both at work and at play, there’s plenty for fans of the original Vanderpump Rules to dive into — but don’t expect the new cast to “replace” the original SURvers.

“We are not trying to replace the OG cast. We are not trying to compare the two,” Demy told PopCulture. “We’re a very, very different group of people. There is no Scheana [Shay], Stassi [Schroeder], we’re just different people. And I can definitely say we’re entertaining. So just keep watching — it gets even better.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.