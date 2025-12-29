‘Vanderpump Rules’: Natalie and Kim Get Into It at Girls’ Night in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Girls’ night is taking a turn on Vanderpump Rules as Natalie Maguire tries to confront the “elephant in the room” with Kim Suarez.

Natalie and Kim are out to dinner with a group that includes fellow SUR employees Angelica Jensen and Audrey Lingle in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo show, when Natalie decides it’s time to squash her beef with Kim.



“I’ve gotta tell you something,” Natalie tells Kim after coming up behind her for a hug. “I wanted to tell you that I’m not trying to be up your ass and desperate, but I want us to, like, work our s—t out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Bravo)

“I appreciate that,” Kim responds, adding, “I just don’t know if tonight’s the night, ’cause I just don’t want us to drunkenly get into a conversation where you’re feeling a type of way and I’m feeling a type of way…”



Natalie isn’t taking the raincheck, however. “It’s just, like, frustrating, because every time I see you, it’s either we avoid each other…” she says, as Kim chimes in, “Well, I’ve been avoiding you, but I feel like today I just don’t want us to have a conversation where there’s going to be an argument.”



“Why do I need to be avoided?” Natalie asks. “Like, I’m not doing anything to cause an argument with you.”

Kim points out that they’ve been “fine all day long” without avoiding each other, but Natalie insists they hash things out, telling Kim, “No, but I feel uncomfortable, Kim, ’cause I know there’s an elephant in the room.”

Play video

Kim rebuffs her once again, pointing out that the group is having a “nice night together,” but Natalie presses, “Kim, I don’t wanna have a nice night with an elephant in the room, I wanna deal with this s—t.” Still, Kim responds, “I don’t think addressing an issue with us drinking all day long is the time.”

As Natalie and Kim go back and forth, Audrey complains off to the side that she’s “over” all the drama between her two co-workers.

“I totally understand why Natalie wants to talk to Kim, but she doesn’t want to talk to you, and you’re not gonna get what you want out of her right now, so just remove yourself from the situation,” she says in a confessional, quipping, “There’s your therapy for today, Natalie. That will be $250 — I’ll send you the bill.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.