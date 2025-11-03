‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reboot Debuts First Season 12 Trailer With New Cast

Raise your glasses high for the rebooted Vanderpump Rules.

The Emmy-nominated Bravo show returns to SUR for Season 12 on Tuesday, Dec. 2, and fans are getting a first look at the drama to come with the show’s brand new cast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trailer, released by Bravo on Monday, kicks off with some iconic lines from the original Vanderpump Rules cast before Lisa Vanderpump teases plenty of excitement to come with her new employees. “I always said with my staff, ‘Give me anything, but don’t give me boring,’” she tells the camera.

The trailer then launches into some of the action of Season 12, which includes two staffers finding a “penis pump,” plenty of fighting, some inter-company hook-ups, and even Vanderpump getting mooned. “This is SUR, we’re a family,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum says. “They’re not perfect, but they’re mine.”

In Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules, “the deep-rooted, dynamic group of friends, frenemies, and lovers that have been working for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR for years are shaking things up – from pump-tinis to chaos,” as per Bravo. “Despite new uniforms and a few fresh faces in the mix, the drama remains as messy and complicated as their iconic predecessors.”

New cast members include staffers Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Natalie Maguire, Kim Suarez, Audrey Lingle, and manager Demy Selem.

(Mark Hunter/Bravo)

The Season 12 trailer comes nearly a year after Bravo announced that Vanderpump Rules would be getting a reboot, without longtime stars such as Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent.

Ahead of the Season 12 premiere, Bravo will pass the torch to the new crew with the Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons special that will look back on a decade of Vanderpump Rules’ most iconic moments while airing never-before-seen footage and a sneak peek of the upcoming season.

Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons will air on Tuesday, Nov. 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, while Vanderpump Rules Season 12 premieres Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on the network and next day on Peacock.