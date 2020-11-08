'Vanderpump Rules': Lala Kent Bares All for 'Thirst Trap' Amid Pregnancy

✖

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is not afraid to bare it all on Instagram. In her latest photo, the reality star appears completely nude, showing off her growing baby bump in the process. Kent first shared that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Randall Emmett in early September.

On Instagram, the reality star can be seen posing in her closet while in the nude. Kent made sure to pose strategically in order to not show off too much for the camera. While many are likely taking note of Kent's lack of attire in the snap, her growing baby bump really takes center stage in the empowering photo. She captioned the post with, "My thirst traps look different these days."

Kent and Emmett first shared that they were expecting their first child together on their podcast Give Them Lala ... with Randall. The Vanderpump Rules star got emotional as she talked about the news, saying that she was "shaking" and crying "happy tears" as she prepared to share the announcement. She revealed, "For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant." Emmett added, "Lala Kent, soon to be mother!" The reality star continued, "I am and I'm, like, so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly."

While this will be the first child for Kent, Emmett has two daughters, 10-year-old London and 6-year-old Rylee, whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers. The couple later revealed in mid-September, with the help of a skydiver with a pink parachute, that they were having a baby girl. Kent and Emmett originally began dating in 2017 and got engaged in September 2018. They were originally due to wed in April, but they decided to postpone their wedding to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published in August, Kent even admitted that the couple was taking this time to try to have a baby.

"My heart is set on something very beautiful, as far as just, like, the moment -- I don't want people to show up to my wedding and feel scared about their health," Kent told the outlet about postponing their wedding. "I want them to only think about the love that Randall and I have and they want to share that with us. And, you know, I don’t want to look back on my wedding pictures and see everyone in masks. And I'm not saying that people that are getting married in this situation right now should look at their pictures and feel like their weddings are tainted, but Randall and I had a rocky start at the beginning of our relationship. I want the wedding to be, like, a brand-new day for us. The beginning to something amazing. So, I convinced him to switch it to next year."