‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Hair at ‘The Irishman’ Premiere Is Turning a Lot of Heads

Lala Kent took to Instagram with a new hairstyle for all to see, and fans aren’t sure what to think. The Vanderpump Rules star walked the red carpet at The Irishman premiere wearing a gorgeous, black see-through dress but her hairstyle is what caught the attention of those online. Known for her long locks, the reality star rocked a shorter hairdo this time and there’s mixed reaction.

View this post on Instagram I’m a friend of Jimmy Hoffa #TheIrishman A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Sep 27, 2019 at 9:47pm PDT

“I love you ,but your so young for that hairstyle, but I have purple hair and I’m 49 so who am I [laugh out loud],” one fan wrote.

Another person said, “The dress [green face emoji] The hair [green face emoji] really Lala that’s not you.”

One fan pointed out that they thought the hairstyle made her look older but seemingly liked it, writing, “Babe! You look so much older with that hairdo! [heart eyes emoji].”

One follower came to her defense, posting, “Give her a break! She is beautiful!!” while someone else echoed, “This hair is EVERYTHING.”

She took to the social media outlet to share her new look a few more times, with one photo that captured her posing naked in a bed, wrapped in a white sheet holding a diet coke bottle in her hand. Again, fans had mixed reactions.

View this post on Instagram The official mascot of @dietcoke A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Sep 28, 2019 at 10:34am PDT

One fan said, “U are too pretty to he looking old like jacKie O. That hairstyle puts 30 years on u,” while someone else posted, “What is with this hair.”

Despite the few negative comments, most of the reactions to the star’s look were positive.

“Ummm yasss honey, so stunning,” one onlooker wrote, while several others used the fire and heart eyes emoji to describe their feelings towards the photo.

While fans may not have been all about this look, she seemed to have a lot of fans of her birthday look when she posted a photo of herself naked in an outdoor shower overlooking the ocean while on vacation in Mexico with her two of her co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz. During her birthday celebration, all three ladies posted several photos to their Instagram accounts and stories showing off their vacation vibes and gorgeous rings, since all of them officially have wedding rings on their left hand now.