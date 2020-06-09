'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Have No Mercy for Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute After Bravo Fires Them for Racist Behavior

Following the news that Bravo has fired Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute for racist behavior, fans of the show have taken to social media to comment, and they are showing no mercy. A spokesperson for Bravo confirmed the news, after former Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers shared that the two women reported her to the police for a crime she did not commit.

Additionally, new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired from the show, after it was discovered that they had posted racist tweets ahead of joining the show. "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the network's statement read. Fans of the show have since been expressing their feelings about the firings, and overwhelming it seems that there is no love lost. Scroll down to see what people are saying.