'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Have No Mercy for Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute After Bravo Fires Them for Racist Behavior
Following the news that Bravo has fired Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute for racist behavior, fans of the show have taken to social media to comment, and they are showing no mercy. A spokesperson for Bravo confirmed the news, after former Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers shared that the two women reported her to the police for a crime she did not commit.
Additionally, new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired from the show, after it was discovered that they had posted racist tweets ahead of joining the show. "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the network's statement read. Fans of the show have since been expressing their feelings about the firings, and overwhelming it seems that there is no love lost. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
WHO’S NEXT. But for real, it’s time to cancel the show. The whole thing is toxic. LVP has allowed and excused this type of behavior for years. We all saw her excuse Max and Brett on the reunion last week.— Xtina (@xtina55d) June 9, 2020
i'm shocked they took action. @stassi deserved to be fired. she went beyond ignorance. until this week, i had no idea the things stassi was saying about BLM -- but @BravoTV, @LisaVanderpump, @andy have known. they took action now because people exposing it finally got attention.— mz type (@mz_takes) June 9, 2020
Stassi not getting her wedding filmed is everything!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
*whispers* but can we please still get rid of Jax and Brittany too???? PLEASE BRAVO!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/72cwHRR5ri— Doña Shareesi, Mhysa of Dragons 🐉 (@Sharipep) June 9, 2020
Why did it take this? The tweet has been out there for two years? And what about Jax?— Jennifer Terry (@terry_jenn) June 9, 2020
Look, I haven’t said I want people to lose their jobs, but with that being said... pic.twitter.com/7OQNI1OOB0— Gigi Moreno ✊🏽 (@gigi__moreno) June 9, 2020
So the show is cancelled essentially? I have a feeling it won't continue— Nunnaya (@TheQueenAmyna) June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
Wow. They should get rid of Jax and Brittany too and just start over.— BB's Ditzy Daisy 🌈 (@Lindsay21352447) June 9, 2020
WHATTTTTT pic.twitter.com/xwKsbA0jOL— Ariana Brown (@ItsAriB) June 9, 2020
File this under "should have happened 10 years ago"— andfriend🏡 (@andfriend3) June 9, 2020
Bravo just gave walking papers to Stassi, Kristen, Brett and Max for their racism. 2020 is a cultural reset and I stan #vanderpumprules pic.twitter.com/09M3XyCBAb— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) June 9, 2020
Stassi is getting forreal cancelled. 😳 the crown is heavy darlings, leave it to Scheana Shay. #vanderpumprules #pumprules pic.twitter.com/eiV5A1bobR— Carlton Gebbitch (@carltongebbitch) June 8, 2020
There’s really no point in keeping #VanderpumpRules on the air at this point. Stassi and Kristen are fired...the new people suck...Jax, Lala, and Brittany are insufferable...Scheana needs to just go on The Bachelor...am I missing anyone? pic.twitter.com/mEbC1h88lV— K Æ P Œ - 12 (@kaypeaux) June 9, 2020
Dear #vanderpumprules, thank you for the drunken fight nights and the many laughs that ensued. You guys tied it up pretty nicely this season. Let’s call it a day. #ItsAWrap ✌🏼— SkyGrl 🏳️🌈 (@SkyGrl7) June 9, 2020