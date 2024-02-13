'Unexpected' Star Arrested for Alleged Drug Possession and Use

Former Unexpected star Max Schenzel has been arrested on a felony charge. Schenzel, who appeared on the hit TLC series alongside his then-girlfriend Chloe Mendoza, was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on Thursday, Feb. 8 on charges including possession/use of a narcotic drug and possession/use of drug paraphernalia, according to Maricopa County Jail records, per Starcasm.

After being taken into police custody at approximately 1:12 p.m., Schenzel, 24, was released on his own recognizance at 7:37 p.m. that same day. Details of Schenzel's arrest are unclear at this time, including what drug he was allegedly using or in possession of at the time of his arrest. Narcotic drugs are opium, opium derivatives, and their semi-synthetic substitutes, and include OxyContin, Fentanyl, and heroin, among others. The narcotic possession charge is a felony, though the class of the felony is uncertain, Starcasm reported. It is unclear when Schenzel is set to appear in court.

#Unexpected dad Max Schenzel catches another break as his 4 felony charges from an arrest last week have been dropped to just one. Plus, we have exclusive details from the incident from one of the arresting officers. Did he try to steal 2 cars?! https://t.co/SYW6jfCDXk pic.twitter.com/4oGmEUVPrQ — Starcasm (@starcasm) March 5, 2020

The Feb. 8 incident marks Schenzel's latest run-in with the law and follows a string of incidents in 2020. In February 2020, just a week after he was arrested on a domestic assault charge following an altercation with Mendoza, Schenzel was booked for resisting a police officer while attempting to steal at least one vehicle. That same year, he had hearing for two separate cases including the unlawful use of means of transportation (auto theft) charge in February 2020 and his 2018 theft case, in which he stole a credit card, cash, and casino vouchers from his friend's sleeping 77-year-old grandmother. Schenzel was ultimately sentenced to six months with 44 days credit for time served on the auto theft charge. He was also found guilty of violating his probation and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation in the case involving his friend's grandmother.

Schenzel is best known for his appearance on TLC's Unexpected. He appeared on the show's second season alongside Mendoza after they learned she was pregnant. At the time, Schenzel was 18 and Mendoza was 16. After the show, however, the pair called it quits following allegations of substance abuse and domestic violence. Schenzel eventually moved on with a new girlfriend named Morgan, who later accused him of physical abuse.