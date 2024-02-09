Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Arrested at Matt Rife's Standup Show

Former adult film star Lisa Ann ended up in cuffs in the not fun way this week, with NYPD officers escorting out of Radio City Music Hall in handcuffs. According to TMZ, the adult icon was asked to leave Matt Rife's standup show at the venue after allegedly using her phone and acting "drunk and disorderly."

TMZ mentions that police threatened to place the actress on a psychiatric hold, though she is holding to a different story. "I'm still pretty shook up about last night's incident at Radio City. I respect and understand security doing their jobs, yet when I expressed my phone was away in my purse, they [were] still insisting I was on my phone," she wrote on social media. "The officers I dealt with took a misunderstanding to the next level and as the woman I am I stood my ground."

This. Is. Not. A. Bit. Real life I was arrested tonight @mattrife show at Radio City Music Hall #wtf pic.twitter.com/mZLo9cBucf — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) February 5, 2024

"I am sore, bruised both physically and emotionally, but I am feeling a lot of love from everyone, so thank you," she closed the statement. The adult star was seated in the second row with two friends on Sunday, being removed around 20 minutes into the show.

Lisa Ann insisted she never touched her own phone and didn't use it at all inside the iconic theater. TMZ notes that she did say one of her friends looked at her own phone after receiving a text message. The police became involved shortly after, placing her in handcuffs and threatening to place her in a 5150 hold if she refused the arrest.

The police were unable to take the adult actress into custody, forcing them to call an ambulance. The paramedic on duty refused to place her in custody at the hospital, citing the "really ill" people they have to treat.

This motherfucker holding my purse from me after handcuffing me from some alleged cell phone use during the @mattrife show pic.twitter.com/iLfZw3c1iq — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) February 5, 2024

She finally chose to leave the show after police threatened her with arrest again. Lisa Ann was hopeful to meet Matt Rife after the show, looking to see him face-to-face after doing a radio show together earlier. There's no word on if she will be suing anybody, but she is seeking some answers from the NYPD and Radio City over the incident.