DJ Yesong Killed Woman in DUI Crash, According to Reports

DJ Yesong has reportedly been arrested following her involvement in a fatal DUI crash. The former idol, 23, was taken into police custody on Feb, 3 after her Mercedes-Benz struck a motorcyclist from behind, killing the 50-year-old driver, at around 4:35 a.m. local time in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, according to reports, per Allkpop.

The victim, only identified in reports as Mr. A, a deliveryman who was a single parent, was thrown from his motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries. At the time of the fatal crash, Yesong's blood alcohol level concentration reportedly exceeded the level of license cancellation. A witness claimed in an online community that following the accident, they attempted "to initiate a conversation" with the star, who was reportedly seen sitting to the side of the road holding her dog. The witness claimed Yesong "just stared blankly while holding the dog, blinking her eyes. It seemed like she wasn't aware of the situation. I thought she might have taken drugs instead of alcohol."

According to Allkpop, Yesong, who debuted with INSTAR in 2019, denied taking drugs. A preliminary drug test also showed a negative response, but police have since requested a detailed examination. The same day as the crash, the senior judge in charge of warrants at the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Yesong, who was deemed a flight risk.

Later addressing the fatal accident in a statement from prison through her mother, Yesong said, "I know there's nothing I can do that relieves me of the crime. I will carry the pain I caused the victim and his family for the rest of my life." Asked why she didn't help the man following the accident, Yesong claimed that "after the accident, I couldn't see the victim, and I wasn't aware that I hit someone." She said that there were "a lot of people were around my car, so I got out. My dog started barking afterwards, and I was told by someone on the scene to hold my dog, so I held it."

In a statement two days later through her mother to Sports Chosun, Yesong added, "There is no way to wash away the sins I have committed with any words. I will carry the pain I have caused to the deceased and their family in my heart for the rest of my life. I also know well the sorrow and emptiness of losing a father in my childhood and living with just my mother." However, JTBC's 'Crime Chief' reported on Feb. 8 that Yesong's statement about losing her father was not accurate, a source telling the outlet that Yesong's biological father is alive. Her mother addressed the conflicting reports by stating, "as a mother conveying her daughter's perspective, there was a misunderstanding."