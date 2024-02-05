Killer Mike Speaks Out After Being Arrested at the Grammys

Killer Mike refuses to let his big night at the 2024 Grammy Awards be synonymous with his arrest the same evening. The Atlanta-born rapper, real name Michael Santiago Render, took home three awards during the show's pre-recorded ceremony. He was victorious in all three categories he was nominated in, including best rap song and best rap performance for his track "Scientists and Engineers," and best rap album for Michael, his sixth studio album released in June 2023. His evening was cut short as Variety reported that he was handcuffed and escorted by police out of the Grammy Awards. Reporter Chris Gardner broke the news with his videos on X/Twitter live from the event. The media outlet has reached out to Killer Mike's representatives and the LAPD for more information and has yet to hear back. A member of the rapper's team alleges he may be released this evening, and it's unclear what charges he was arrested on. As he was taken away, someone yelled: 'Free Mike!'

In his first interview since the ordeal, he chose to focus on his wins. Speaking with V-103's Big Tigger Morning Talk Show on Feb. 5, he said: "What had happened was? Ain't nothing had happened was. I won them GRAMMYs, we slide, we partied all night," he added with laughter. Continuing to deflect from the questions, he added, "We winners, that's it," and reminding everyone of his dapper attire: "Didn't I look good?"

And his night recommenced after his release. "We hit a speed bump and then we head back to the party, man," he said. "We not even gonna allow you to ask that question. We're gonna get back to the real question — how did he do it? Three GRAMMYs," Mike marveled. "Thirty years in game, 48 years old, beat out everyone in the thang, man. He beat the best of the best. So all you can say is he one of the best. The best album in the 50th year of hip-hop came from Atlanta, Georgia, from a man who will be 50 years old in three years."