Unexpected is back for a whole new season showcasing the stories of unplanned teenage pregnancies on TLC Sunday, Dec. 20, and with it comes new couples and new struggles. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak preview of the premiere, Jenna, 16, tries to surprise boyfriend Aden, 17, with the sex of their baby after the couple finds themselves preparing for a newborn ahead of the teens' junior year, but everything goes wrong almost immediately.

"I didn't see it coming and I didn't see that I would be having a baby at 16," Jenna tells the camera. "I don't think anybody thinks that they're gonna be pregnant for their junior year of high school, you know?" While in the season trailer, Aden admits he thought it was "fun to take the risk and not use any form of protection" while tricking Jenna into thinking it was men who "ogulate," the two seem to be making the best of their precarious situation with a reveal of the baby's sex.

"I knew that I was having a boy. Aden didn't, so I wanted to like tell him in a special way," Jenna shares in a confessional. Handing the father of her child a popper filled with colored powder while filming in the bedroom, Jenna explains that once he pops it, he will know if he's to be a girl or boy dad. When the blue powder explodes from the end, it's a happy moment for all, until they realize that all the powder is now inside the house. "It's gonna make such a mess," Aden realizes, coughing out, "Wow, it's so smoky." Jenna, realizing their mistake, adds, "Oh my gosh, I can taste it."

Jenna and Aden will have to learn from their mistakes as they go, as tension in Jenna's family escalates through the show. In the season trailer, Jenna's dad explodes at being "blamed for everything," while Jenna shoots back that she hasn't been, as he notes the whole situation "has potential to implode."

Also starring on this season are Reanna, 15, and her ex-boyfriend, Taron, 17, who have to handle their own strained relationship after his infidelity caused the end of their relationship. Mykra, 16, and Ethan, also 16, are dealing with some major family problems when Mykra's mom Liliana kicks her out of the house upon discovering she was sexually active.

There are also some familiar faces making their return to Unexpected. Lily from Season 1 of the TLC show, now 19, is back with a new boyfriend, Lawrence, and another unplanned pregnancy, which she will have to balance with daughter Aaliyah, 2, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend James. Season 3's Tyra and Alex will also be back for the new season, as they try to navigate Tyra's return to school and their daughter Layla, as well as increasing jealousy on both sides. Unexpected returns for a new season Sunday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.