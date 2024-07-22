'Unexpected': Emalee Learns She Needs an Emergency C-Section in Emotional Sneak Peek

Unexpected star Emalee's birth plan is taking a terrifying turn for the teen mom. In an emotional PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, the 18-year-old learns she'll need to have an emergency C-section, despite her fears about undergoing the procedure.

"We've been at the hospital for over 10 hours," says Emalee's boyfriend Nate, 16. "Emalee tried pushing Westley out for around 20 minutes now, and the nurses came in and said that she's gonna have to have a C-section, which was like the very last thing that she wanted to do."

(Photo: Unexpected star Nate, 16, comforts his 18-year-old girlfriend, Emalee. - TLC)

As Emalee breaks down in her hospital bed, Nate admits that seeing the mother of his child crying like that is "literally the worst thing that I could ever feel because I love her." He continues in a confessional, "She's overwhelmed and probably the most scared that she's ever been in her life, and it's scary for me too because that's my girlfriend and my baby. I don't want something to go wrong. So it's definitely scary for everyone."

Emalee cries out for her father, sobbing, "I want my daddy!" Fortunately, her dad Casey is just steps away in the waiting room with her little brothers and other loved ones. "I get a phone call," he recalls in an interview. "'Could you please come into the room?'"

(Photo: Unexpected star Nate, 16, recalls Emalee's birth experience to the cameras. - TLC)

As he enters Emalee's hospital room, he finds his daughter in tears, pleading with him, "Dad, I'm scared. ...I just want him to come out!" As he comforts her by wrapping her in a big hug, Casey recalls the moment he learned his daughter would be rushed into a C-section to the camera. "Come to find out Westley's not dropping. You can't have a natural birth," he remembers. "[The doctors] start talking about C-section and Emalee's hysterical. And so I held her. ... She's scared."

