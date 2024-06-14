Cantu has not revealed the due date or gender of her upcoming baby.

Myrka Cantu, the former reality star from TLC's Unexpected, is celebrating the arrival of an upcoming new addition to her family. The 20-year-old announced through an Instagram photo gallery that she is expecting her third child.

In the post, Cantu poses alongside her boyfriend, Juan, showcasing sonograms, a positive pregnancy test, and the anticipation of parenthood once again. The caption reads, "Celebrating live, love, and a little bump! GRACIAS DIOS."

One commenter asked about Cantu's offspring's numerical order, prompting her to clarify, "1 on the show, this is baby #3." The "1 on the show" refers to her daughter Attalie, whom she shares with her Unexpected Season 4 co-star, Ethan Ybarra.

Cantu welcomed her second child, daughter Axelia, in January 2023 with her current beau, Juan, who has chosen to maintain a low profile on social media. Now, the couple is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second child together, marking Cantu's third bundle of joy.

While Cantu has yet to reveal the due date or the gender of her upcoming baby, her followers have been speculating based on a video she posted in December, potentially hinting at her stage of pregnancy.

One commenter remarked on the video, "#3 myrka after this," accompanied by clapping, pregnant woman, and heart-eyes emojis. Cantu responded with a light-hearted "LOLL! HOPEFULLY."

Cantu's journey on Unexpected was a rollercoaster ride filled with personal growth. As a pregnant teenager, she faced disapproval from her mother, who initially kicked her out of the house. Forced to rely on Ybarra's parents for support, Cantu faced the challenges of becoming a young mother while navigating her relationship with Ybarra.

Unfortunately, their relationship could not withstand the pressure, and they parted ways after Ybarra's parents separated. However, Cantu's resilience was evident as she found love with Juan, setting off on a new chapter with their first child, Axelia.

Fans of the reality series have been speculating about Cantu's potential third pregnancy for some time, and her recent confirmation has ignited a wave of joy and well-wishes from her devoted followers. One fan expressed their happiness, saying, "omgggg I love itttt congratulations mama this is so beautiful." Another added, "Congratulations!! I'm so happy for you, gorgeous."