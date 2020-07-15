Tyra Banks Announced as New Host of 'Dancing With the Stars' and Fans Are Split
Fans tuning into Dancing With the Stars Season 29 will see some new faces, and not everyone is happy about it. Just two days after Tom Bergeron announced that he was not invited to return to host the upcoming season, ABC confirmed that reality TV vet Tyra Banks will be sashaying her way into the position, an announcement that is being met with mixed reactions from viewers.
A fan of the ABC dancing competition series "since its beginning," Banks, in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, said that she was "excited to continue" Bergeron's legacy of setting "a powerful stage" and was looking forward to putting on her "executive producer and hosting hats." Bergeron had hosted the series for more than 15 years, though ABC and BBC Studios decided to pat ways with him as they "embark on a new creative direction." As part of that new direction, Erin Andrews, a former competitor on the series and host since 202014, has also been let go. Banks, meanwhile, is no stranger to reality TV, having hosted America's Next Top Model and America's Got Talent.
Banks' reality TV credentials aren't winning everyone over, though. Tuesday's announcement that she would be replacing Bergeron in Season 29 was largely met with mixed reactions, some fans expressing their excitement while others remained hesitant, and in some cases still upset, that Bergeron would not be returning. Scroll down to see how Dancing With the Stars viewers are reacting to the major cast shakeup.
Tyra Banks is the new host AND executive producer of Dancing With The Stars after ousting Tom Bergeron?? Am I the only one that this info is not registering for? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/o1PDXgUbRi— Stormy (@Stormviking010) July 15, 2020
I like Tyra Banks - she's an amazing woman, love her realness, she's down to earth, kind, loving & very generous! I'm excited about the changes & looking forward to the new season! Tom & Erin had a great run - in this life, change is inevitable -Ride that Wave & be thankful!— Susan Dowdell (@s3dowdell1) July 15, 2020
What the hell #DWTS producers? have you not watched #ANTM? Tyra banks is an obnoxious and abrasive host. That may have worked for ANTM it won’t work here.— autumn (@autumn03040424) July 15, 2020
I am so happy! Tyra is much more current, the show needed a change. My friend at ABC told me they wanted to leave.— winslow’s Man (@wiseman_darryl) July 15, 2020
Excellent all the way around.— Ga6th Voter (@jpatte8007) July 15, 2020
Yo, Tyra, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish. But TOM BERGERON & ERIN ANDREWS WAS DONE DIRTY BY DANCING WITH THE STARS! pic.twitter.com/hyzKn2IYaO— Netstryke @ #ANOnline (@Netstryke) July 15, 2020
You fired one of the best host on tv, to replace him with Tyra banks lmfao. Dumbest decision ever. Nail in the coffin for the show and ABC.— Alethea Van Wicklin (@Van_Alethea) July 15, 2020
There are dozens of things wrong with what Dancing with the Stars has become over the years. The one thing that would never make that list is Tom Bergeron. Replacing him with Tyra Banks is the death knell for #DWTS.— Dan R. (@dsrbroadway) July 15, 2020
I'm thrilled DWTS has finally diversified, but not happy with who they chose. She was awful on AGT, and I suspect she will be just as bad in DWTS. She lacks the humor needed for the job, and she is too self serving. ABC missed the mark. It's a shame.— Kat (@KatRuss214) July 15, 2020
Yas you deserve this and so much more mama 🤩— Tavion✨ (@TJayCray) July 15, 2020
So glad to see Tom is being replaced by Tyra Banks. Now I’ll have a reason to watch another show in the same time slot.— Dave Rich (@faadaverich) July 15, 2020
Awesome. I hope to see her mom there too.I loved to watch her on #celebritywatchparty @tyrabanks— Gloria Long (Radney) (@SNGLong) July 15, 2020
This should be good pic.twitter.com/TswNkSVm5I— Election Gal (@ElectionGal) July 15, 2020
It was a good run, but that's the end of that show. Tyra Banks didn't do well as hostess on AGT and I don't expect her to be any better on DWTS.— Victor Moy (@VictorMoy) July 15, 2020