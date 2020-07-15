Tyra Banks Announced as New Host of 'Dancing With the Stars' and Fans Are Split

Fans tuning into Dancing With the Stars Season 29 will see some new faces, and not everyone is happy about it. Just two days after Tom Bergeron announced that he was not invited to return to host the upcoming season, ABC confirmed that reality TV vet Tyra Banks will be sashaying her way into the position, an announcement that is being met with mixed reactions from viewers.

A fan of the ABC dancing competition series "since its beginning," Banks, in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, said that she was "excited to continue" Bergeron's legacy of setting "a powerful stage" and was looking forward to putting on her "executive producer and hosting hats." Bergeron had hosted the series for more than 15 years, though ABC and BBC Studios decided to pat ways with him as they "embark on a new creative direction." As part of that new direction, Erin Andrews, a former competitor on the series and host since 202014, has also been let go. Banks, meanwhile, is no stranger to reality TV, having hosted America's Next Top Model and America's Got Talent.

Banks' reality TV credentials aren't winning everyone over, though. Tuesday's announcement that she would be replacing Bergeron in Season 29 was largely met with mixed reactions, some fans expressing their excitement while others remained hesitant, and in some cases still upset, that Bergeron would not be returning. Scroll down to see how Dancing With the Stars viewers are reacting to the major cast shakeup.