'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Still Livid That Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Are out as Co-Hosts
Monday's announcement that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would be exiting Dancing With the Stars still has fans of the long-running series fired up. Bergeron has hosted the dancing competition since its inception back in 2005, appearing on a total of 28 seasons, while Andrews joined the series in 2014 after initially competing in 2010.
In a statement released shortly after Bergeron confirmed his firing, ABC and BBC Studios explained that the decision to part ways with the two co-hosts comes as the series embarks "on a new creative direction." It added that Bergeron "will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," and expressed thanks "for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success." Announcing Andrews' exit, ABC and BBC Studios said that "her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."
The cast shake-up has not gone over well with fans, who have come to adore the duo throughout their years on the series. Even hours after the announcement, viewers were still taking to social media to react, dubbing the "new creative direction" a mistake while some even threatened to stop watching DWTS. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
they’ll never find a better host than tom bergeron literally what the hell are they thinking..— sam (@berstcns) July 13, 2020
Erin and Tom were NOT the problem. #DWTS— Katie ⭐️ (@RadioKatie1) July 14, 2020
Tom Bergeron’s been sacked as the one and only host of #DancingWithTheStars as part of a new “creative direction” for the long running show. Shouldn’t that new creative direction be to just cancel the dumb thing & replace it with cartoons?— Ed Bark (@unclebarkycom) July 14, 2020
#DWTS Last year DWTS fired Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart. Today they fired both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews...smh pic.twitter.com/V48EO8Y6bG— Max Powers (@MaxPowers44) July 14, 2020
They really fired Tom Bergeron!? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/nBbVoMQeJs— ✿𝒜𝒷𝒷𝑒𝓎✿ (@goldinabbey) July 14, 2020
No one is asking for @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews to be fired from @DancingABC! We love them! Hasn’t this year taken enough from us?! Just leave the good things the way they were 😭 ughhhhh #DWTS— Jessica (@jdouts) July 14, 2020
You fired Tom Bergeron? You really FIRED TOM BERGERON? What moron made that stupid-ass decision? Wow. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/P6luUhUSZj— Vote 45 Out (@RedHeadedScot) July 14, 2020
I think anyone who watches #DWTS @DancingABC cares more about the pros and the hosts than they do about the “celebrities”. To first cut Sharna and Artem was ridiculous. The new dancers didnt bring anything to the show. And now cutting Tom and Erin? #DancingWiththeStars #DWTS— Leigh (@LadyLeigh28) July 14, 2020
#DWTS will never be the same without Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews— Katherine Lind (@katherinelind92) July 14, 2020
It is ironic that ABC dumps Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews from "Dancing With the Stars" when you can argue they are the two biggest stars that have been on that show in the last 5 years...#invitesomestarsthatareactuallystars— Dan Needles (@dneedles12) July 14, 2020
i’ve yet to see even one person who agrees with abc’s decision to move on from tom and erin #dwts— avery💫 (@afterglowgrande) July 14, 2020
DWTS will not be the same without Tom - he will be sorely missed - what a loss for DWTS— Elizabeth Gianakouros (@ElizabethGiana1) July 14, 2020
There is no #DWTS without Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.
This is a terrible move on @DancingABC's part https://t.co/PTlJjREh7Y— 🌻Ashley🌻 (@TeachItAsh) July 14, 2020
Gonna miss @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews host the best dance competition. @DancingABC . It’s not gonna be the same without them. Good luck on your new adventures .— Marissa T (@MarissaT1998) July 14, 2020