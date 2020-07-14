'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Still Livid That Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Are out as Co-Hosts

Monday's announcement that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would be exiting Dancing With the Stars still has fans of the long-running series fired up. Bergeron has hosted the dancing competition since its inception back in 2005, appearing on a total of 28 seasons, while Andrews joined the series in 2014 after initially competing in 2010.

In a statement released shortly after Bergeron confirmed his firing, ABC and BBC Studios explained that the decision to part ways with the two co-hosts comes as the series embarks "on a new creative direction." It added that Bergeron "will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," and expressed thanks "for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success." Announcing Andrews' exit, ABC and BBC Studios said that "her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

The cast shake-up has not gone over well with fans, who have come to adore the duo throughout their years on the series. Even hours after the announcement, viewers were still taking to social media to react, dubbing the "new creative direction" a mistake while some even threatened to stop watching DWTS. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.