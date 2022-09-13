Two 'Big Brother' Houseguests Just Kissed, Sending Fans Into Shambles

While Big Brother 24 is nearing its finale, the show is still heating up. Well, two houseguests, in particular, are heating things up after fans saw them share a small makeout session on the Big Brother live feeds. Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor shared a kiss on Monday night as seen on the live feeds, sending fans into a major tailspin.

As seen on Sunday's episode, Monte became the new Head of Household. Thanks to his win, he gets to enjoy the HoH room and, on Monday night, he did so with Taylor by his side in bed. The pair may have had some flirty moments throughout the course of the season, but it still came as a surprise to viewers to see the houseguests share a smooch.

It was a wrap yesterday after Taylor told Monte in the first week she initially saw two guys that were taller than her (Kyle and Monte) and she thought “ok cute”..



Monte had the biggest smile on his face 💀



I’m still shooketh 😳😂😂#bb24



Of course, Big Brother viewers flocked to Twitter to discuss the surprising moment. Check out what they had to say below.