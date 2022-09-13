Two 'Big Brother' Houseguests Just Kissed, Sending Fans Into Shambles

By Stephanie Downs

While Big Brother 24 is nearing its finale, the show is still heating up. Well, two houseguests, in particular, are heating things up after fans saw them share a small makeout session on the Big Brother live feeds. Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor shared a kiss on Monday night as seen on the live feeds, sending fans into a major tailspin. 

As seen on Sunday's episode, Monte became the new Head of Household. Thanks to his win, he gets to enjoy the HoH room and, on Monday night, he did so with Taylor by his side in bed. The pair may have had some flirty moments throughout the course of the season, but it still came as a surprise to viewers to see the houseguests share a smooch.  

Of course, Big Brother viewers flocked to Twitter to discuss the surprising moment. Check out what they had to say below.

What?

To many fans, the kiss came out of nowhere. They were clearly taken aback.

Long Time Coming

Others could tell that there's been something brewing between Taylor and Monte for a while now. They obviously have a connection.

Keep It Quiet

Viewers hope that Monte and Taylor will stay tight-lipped about their makeout. After all, it could place a target on their backs.

Shook

Basically, many fans are shook by the makeout. Some aren't handling the news well.

Woah

This fan joked that Taylor and Monte could have broken the internet. They certainly shook Big Brother Twitter.

Hm?

The judgment was real from some fans. It's clear they were surprised by the makeout.

But... Jaylor?

For a good portion of the season, fans were pulling for the budding connection between Taylor and Joseph Abdin. Now that Taylor and Monte have kissed, does this spell the end for "Jaylor?"

