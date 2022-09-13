Two 'Big Brother' Houseguests Just Kissed, Sending Fans Into Shambles
While Big Brother 24 is nearing its finale, the show is still heating up. Well, two houseguests, in particular, are heating things up after fans saw them share a small makeout session on the Big Brother live feeds. Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor shared a kiss on Monday night as seen on the live feeds, sending fans into a major tailspin.
As seen on Sunday's episode, Monte became the new Head of Household. Thanks to his win, he gets to enjoy the HoH room and, on Monday night, he did so with Taylor by his side in bed. The pair may have had some flirty moments throughout the course of the season, but it still came as a surprise to viewers to see the houseguests share a smooch.
It was a wrap yesterday after Taylor told Monte in the first week she initially saw two guys that were taller than her (Kyle and Monte) and she thought “ok cute”..— 🐲𝕷𝖞𝖓🐉 (@lyndashinobi) September 13, 2022
Monte had the biggest smile on his face 💀
I’m still shooketh 😳😂😂#bb24
pic.twitter.com/3tDMhcwEmE
Of course, Big Brother viewers flocked to Twitter to discuss the surprising moment. Check out what they had to say below.
What?
I LEAVE THE FEEDS FOR A COUPLE HOURS AND I COME BACK TO MONTE AND TAYLOR DOING WHAT #BB24 pic.twitter.com/q5G54HkOLP— Nugget (@bouncy_pidgeon) September 13, 2022
To many fans, the kiss came out of nowhere. They were clearly taken aback.
Long Time Coming
If y’all couldn’t see the tension between monte and Taylor since like week 2 that’s on y’all. #bb24 that shit was bound to happen. Especially once ol dude got evicted.😂 they better not say shit though. Ride that shit out in silence until finale night. Pun intended— DeAngelo Ilion (@franchisechild) September 13, 2022
Others could tell that there's been something brewing between Taylor and Monte for a while now. They obviously have a connection.
Keep It Quiet
I really hope Monte and Taylor keep this to themselves….and us live feeders lol #bb24 #bb24livefeeds— Wonder Woman (@kimmannel19) September 13, 2022
Viewers hope that Monte and Taylor will stay tight-lipped about their makeout. After all, it could place a target on their backs.
Shook
MONTE AND TAYLOR JUST- #BB24 pic.twitter.com/PEqd3HqZmF— vino (@vino4PF) September 13, 2022
Basically, many fans are shook by the makeout. Some aren't handling the news well.
Woah
Monte and Taylor might have broken the internet today. 😂 #bb24— Mastrmynd, host of TheIndieShow.co podcast (@ArvellPoe) September 13, 2022
This fan joked that Taylor and Monte could have broken the internet. They certainly shook Big Brother Twitter.
Hm?
Me watching Monte and Taylor kiss on the feeds #BB24 pic.twitter.com/zjJF4KFNIX— Beary Styles (@ThiccNThriving) September 13, 2022
The judgment was real from some fans. It's clear they were surprised by the makeout.
But... Jaylor?
Let this be a one time thing between Monte and Taylor🙏 I still have hope for Jaylor after the finale LMAOOO am I dumb for thinking this? #bb24— taylor for AFP (@LeftoversOfBB24) September 13, 2022
For a good portion of the season, fans were pulling for the budding connection between Taylor and Joseph Abdin. Now that Taylor and Monte have kissed, does this spell the end for "Jaylor?"