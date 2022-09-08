'Big Brother' Fans Weigh in on Michael's Dominance

By Stephanie Downs

In Big Brother, it's common for "comp beasts" to dominate a season. Big Brother 24 is no different thanks to Michael Bruner. By the end of Wednesday's episode, Michael won his ninth competition, tying him with Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina for the most competition wins won by a houseguest in a single season. Naturally, Big Brother fans are blown away by Michael's competition prowess. 

On Sunday's episode, the houseguests were less than thrilled when Michael won his third Head of Household competition of the season. He followed that win with another on Wednesday by securing the Power of Veto. Not only has he tied Janelle's competition record (a feat that she reached back in 2006), he set another one. Prior to this season, the record for the most Power of Vetoes won in a season was five, with Janelle, Kaycee Clark, Paul Abrahamian, and Daniele Briones all reaching that number. 

With six Power of Vetoes won by Wednesday night's episode, Michael broke a new record. Since he's still in the game, he has time to set even more impressive records. In the meantime, fans can't help but be amazed by how much Michael has won in a single season. 

Beast

Michael is clearly dominating the competitions this season. He has a knack for them, that's for sure.

That's History

No matter whether he wins or not, Michael is a part of Big Brother history now. What a feat.

What Would Janelle Do?

As this fan noted, Michael asked himself, "What would Janelle do?" during week one. He definitely took a page out of her book.

Wow

Some fans pointed out that Michael threw some competitions at the beginning of the season. So, his win record could have been even higher.

Possible

How wild would it be if Michael continued to win competitions to the end? It's certainly possible at this point.

Unreal

Fans can't believe Michael's dominance on the competition front. It's unreal.

Janelle Weighs In

After Michael broke Janelle's Power of Veto record and matched her single-season record for all competitions, the Big Brother 6 alum weighed in on Twitter. She celebrated the occasion, and Michael's latest win, with a Drag Brunch.

