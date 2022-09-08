'Big Brother' Fans Weigh in on Michael's Dominance
In Big Brother, it's common for "comp beasts" to dominate a season. Big Brother 24 is no different thanks to Michael Bruner. By the end of Wednesday's episode, Michael won his ninth competition, tying him with Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina for the most competition wins won by a houseguest in a single season. Naturally, Big Brother fans are blown away by Michael's competition prowess.
On Sunday's episode, the houseguests were less than thrilled when Michael won his third Head of Household competition of the season. He followed that win with another on Wednesday by securing the Power of Veto. Not only has he tied Janelle's competition record (a feat that she reached back in 2006), he set another one. Prior to this season, the record for the most Power of Vetoes won in a season was five, with Janelle, Kaycee Clark, Paul Abrahamian, and Daniele Briones all reaching that number.
Michael has won the veto, and has officially broken the single season veto record originally set by Janelle 16 years ago in 2006. He is also the first person to tie Janelle's long standing competition record at 9 wins in a single season, also set in 2006.#BB24 #BB7— Taran Armstrong (@ArmstrongTaran) September 4, 2022
With six Power of Vetoes won by Wednesday night's episode, Michael broke a new record. Since he's still in the game, he has time to set even more impressive records. In the meantime, fans can't help but be amazed by how much Michael has won in a single season.
Beast
Michael is a beast at this game! #bb24 #Bigbrother24 https://t.co/pXgc7rKxOW— LaTasha Monique (@LovelyLibra2081) September 4, 2022
Michael is clearly dominating the competitions this season. He has a knack for them, that's for sure.prevnext
That's History
Well he cemented himself in BB History #bb24 https://t.co/gW5HT32381— Nicole Weaver (@nikkibernice) September 4, 2022
No matter whether he wins or not, Michael is a part of Big Brother history now. What a feat.prevnext
What Would Janelle Do?
Michael said “what would Janelle do” Week 1 when he was on the block and then never stopped. #BB24 https://t.co/mPNHHgBXqM— sarah (@ontheblockstar) September 4, 2022
As this fan noted, Michael asked himself, "What would Janelle do?" during week one. He definitely took a page out of her book.prevnext
Wow
These fools really think they can take out Michael at F4 when that means they have to beat him TWICE is hilarious. Guy has won over 60% of the comps he’s played in and has thrown a couple of others. #BB24— Big Brother 24 Updeets (@BigBro_Survivor) September 5, 2022
Some fans pointed out that Michael threw some competitions at the beginning of the season. So, his win record could have been even higher.prevnext
Possible
It would be absolutely unbelievable if Michael won out until the end. But the thing is, I can see it happening. #BB24— Brett ✨ #BB24 (@keeshasbirthday) September 5, 2022
How wild would it be if Michael continued to win competitions to the end? It's certainly possible at this point.prevnext
Unreal
At this point he’s super human my goodness #BB24 https://t.co/7jMIEWNbaY— Jack Philbin (@jphilbin6) September 4, 2022
Fans can't believe Michael's dominance on the competition front. It's unreal.prevnext
Janelle Weighs In
Michael has broken my record. This calls for a Drag Brunch on one of my favorite rooftops in Minnesota. 💃 #flipphoneevents #BB24— Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 4, 2022
After Michael broke Janelle's Power of Veto record and matched her single-season record for all competitions, the Big Brother 6 alum weighed in on Twitter. She celebrated the occasion, and Michael's latest win, with a Drag Brunch.prev