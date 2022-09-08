'Big Brother' Fans Weigh in on Michael's Dominance

In Big Brother, it's common for "comp beasts" to dominate a season. Big Brother 24 is no different thanks to Michael Bruner. By the end of Wednesday's episode, Michael won his ninth competition, tying him with Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina for the most competition wins won by a houseguest in a single season. Naturally, Big Brother fans are blown away by Michael's competition prowess.

On Sunday's episode, the houseguests were less than thrilled when Michael won his third Head of Household competition of the season. He followed that win with another on Wednesday by securing the Power of Veto. Not only has he tied Janelle's competition record (a feat that she reached back in 2006), he set another one. Prior to this season, the record for the most Power of Vetoes won in a season was five, with Janelle, Kaycee Clark, Paul Abrahamian, and Daniele Briones all reaching that number.

Michael has won the veto, and has officially broken the single season veto record originally set by Janelle 16 years ago in 2006. He is also the first person to tie Janelle's long standing competition record at 9 wins in a single season, also set in 2006.#BB24 #BB7 — Taran Armstrong (@ArmstrongTaran) September 4, 2022

With six Power of Vetoes won by Wednesday night's episode, Michael broke a new record. Since he's still in the game, he has time to set even more impressive records. In the meantime, fans can't help but be amazed by how much Michael has won in a single season.