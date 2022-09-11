'Big Brother': Michael's Dramatic Exit Had Fans Shook
Big Brother 24's latest double eviction did not disappoint. The thrilling two-hour episode resulted in comp beast Michael Bruner going home. Twitter went wild over the eviction and, in particular, Michael's dramatic exit.
Heading into the double eviction, Michael secured some Big Brother records. Upon his latest Power of Veto win, he reached a new Big Brother first by winning the most vetoes in a single season with six. The record was formerly held by Janelle Pierzina, Daniele Briones, Paul Abrahamian, and Kaycee Clark, all of whom won five vetoes in a season. Additionally, he also tied Janelle's record for the most competitions won during a single season with nine.
Some fans were eager to see whether Michael would be able to reach yet another milestone during the 24th season of Big Brother. Alas, his fellow houseguests had other plans. Check out what Big Brother fans are saying after Michael's eviction.
Shock
The moment you realize your friendship is over.
Michael and Brittany are done. #bb24 #bigbrother24 pic.twitter.com/jfqYGvt7mX— Mad World 🌊 (@mmmadWORLDDD) September 9, 2022
Before Michael left, he delivered a fiery speech in the hopes of saving himself. But, what he really did was shock his longtime ally, Brittany Hoopes.
Giggles
michael aired tf out of brittany and every time I think about it I bust out laughing… some of it wasn’t even necessary lmaooo #bb24— ً🤍 (@qucrate) September 9, 2022
Brittany was clearly shocked by Michael's comments. So were the viewers.
Wow
Michael: “I just have one thing left to say” #BB24 pic.twitter.com/pgP32g2SBZ— ✨ professional overthinker ✨ (@settisketti) September 9, 2022
Before Michael left, he said that he had one last thing to say to the houseguests. However, he left without saying another word.
Waiting
Who else is still on the couch waiting to hear Michael’s one thing #bb24— chanelluvstv (@chanelluvstv) September 9, 2022
Michael left the houseguests in shock. They, and everyone else, were waiting for Michael's comment (he told Julie Chen Moonves that he didn't actually have anything to add).
Messy
Michael left that house a mess. tears falling, questions unanswered, knives in backs….. and then went out and spoke to Julie like nothing happened 😭😭 #bb24— risa #BB24 (@iwouldselfevict) September 9, 2022
Michael left the house in chaos when he was evicted. Meanwhile, he told Chen Moonves that he knew that it was the right move to get rid of him.
Still Laughing
Sorry, I’m still laughing about this 🤣
He got up 👏🏻 from that chair 👏🏻 WALKED OUT 👏🏻 and went right to that chair opposite Julie in less 👏🏻 than 👏🏻 10 👏🏻 seconds 👏🏻
Michael is not a player that will be forgotten, that’s for sure 😆#bb24 #bigbrother24 #bigbrother pic.twitter.com/PdXA87PywX— Josh Conrad (@josharoooo) September 9, 2022
Michael certainly had one of the more dramatic evictions of the season. It left everyone shook.
All-Stars?
I wouldn’t be mad seeing Michael in an all-star season ngl 👀#bb24 #bigbrother24— Bbsuperfan101 (@bbsuperfan101) September 9, 2022
Michael might have left BB24, but fans already want him back. Will the next All-Stars season come calling?