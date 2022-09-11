'Big Brother': Michael's Dramatic Exit Had Fans Shook

Big Brother 24's latest double eviction did not disappoint. The thrilling two-hour episode resulted in comp beast Michael Bruner going home. Twitter went wild over the eviction and, in particular, Michael's dramatic exit.

Heading into the double eviction, Michael secured some Big Brother records. Upon his latest Power of Veto win, he reached a new Big Brother first by winning the most vetoes in a single season with six. The record was formerly held by Janelle Pierzina, Daniele Briones, Paul Abrahamian, and Kaycee Clark, all of whom won five vetoes in a season. Additionally, he also tied Janelle's record for the most competitions won during a single season with nine.

Some fans were eager to see whether Michael would be able to reach yet another milestone during the 24th season of Big Brother. Alas, his fellow houseguests had other plans. Check out what Big Brother fans are saying after Michael's eviction.