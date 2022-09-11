'Big Brother': Michael's Dramatic Exit Had Fans Shook

By Stephanie Downs

Big Brother 24's latest double eviction did not disappoint. The thrilling two-hour episode resulted in comp beast Michael Bruner going home. Twitter went wild over the eviction and, in particular, Michael's dramatic exit. 

Heading into the double eviction, Michael secured some Big Brother records. Upon his latest Power of Veto win, he reached a new Big Brother first by winning the most vetoes in a single season with six. The record was formerly held by Janelle Pierzina, Daniele Briones, Paul Abrahamian, and Kaycee Clark, all of whom won five vetoes in a season. Additionally, he also tied Janelle's record for the most competitions won during a single season with nine. 

Some fans were eager to see whether Michael would be able to reach yet another milestone during the 24th season of Big Brother. Alas, his fellow houseguests had other plans. Check out what Big Brother fans are saying after Michael's eviction. 

Shock

Before Michael left, he delivered a fiery speech in the hopes of saving himself. But, what he really did was shock his longtime ally, Brittany Hoopes.

Giggles

Brittany was clearly shocked by Michael's comments. So were the viewers.

Wow

Before Michael left, he said that he had one last thing to say to the houseguests. However, he left without saying another word.

Waiting

Michael left the houseguests in shock. They, and everyone else, were waiting for Michael's comment (he told Julie Chen Moonves that he didn't actually have anything to add).

Messy

Michael left the house in chaos when he was evicted. Meanwhile, he told Chen Moonves that he knew that it was the right move to get rid of him.

Still Laughing

Michael certainly had one of the more dramatic evictions of the season. It left everyone shook.

All-Stars?

Michael might have left BB24, but fans already want him back. Will the next All-Stars season come calling?

