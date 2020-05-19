Tristan Thompson Sues Woman Who Claims He Fathered Her Child

✖

Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson is suing Kimberly Alexander, who claims Thompson fathered her child. Thompson's attorney, Marty Singer, is suing Alexander for libel and wants a jury trial, according to documents E! News obtained. Thompson and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian are parents to 2-year-old True Thompson. The power forward also shares 3-year-old son Prince Thompson with Jordan Craig.

Singer first sent Alexander a cease and desist letter on Wednesday, asking her to "stop defaming" both Thompson and Kardashian with "malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications," reports E! News. The letter was spurred on by a Gossip of the City report that included paperwork from a DNA testing facility that allegedly showed Thompson took a paternity test in January. The report included alleged text messages Thompson sent to Alexander, and emails Alexander received from her former attorney, Lisa Bloom. Singer's letter confirmed Thompson took a paternity test, but the result was negative. Alexander wanted him to take another test, but he would only do so if the test was done at an accredited facility.

On Monday, Singer filed the lawsuit, accusing Alexander of being "so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame" that she claimed Thompson was the father of her son, who is almost five years old. The lawsuit said Thompson took the paternity test "voluntarily" and accused Alexander of "publicly proclaiming" that Thompson is her son's father and accused him of being a "deadbeat dad." Singer also cited an Instagram post in which Alexander shared a copy of the DNA report. In the Instagram caption, Alexander accused the lab of "trying to sabotage" the test and accused Thompson and Kardashian with "paying off" people at the lab.

After receiving the cease and desist letter, Alexander told E! News Thompson did not want a "neutral setting" for the DNA test and picked one "associated" with the Kardashians. "I feel as if you really have nothing to hide then why not just go to a neutral testing site. And we both know what happened and exactly what went on between us, that's all I can say for now," she said. Singer claims Alexander "doubled down" on her claims after the letter was sent.

Thompson and Kardashian broke up in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods at a party. Last week, rumors that Kardashian was expecting another child with Thompson sprouted, but she emphatically denied it. The rumors started after fans noticed that Kardashian's recent Instagram posts did not show her stomach or were old photos.