Khloe Kardashian Reportedly 'Really Believes' Ex Tristan Thompson Has 'Changed' Following Cheating Scandals

After navigating two separate cheating scandals, it seems like Khloe Kardashian may be ready to put the past behind her when it comes to her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson. According to InTouch Weekly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "really believes" that Thompson has "changed" following the aforementioned scandals. As a result, the pair, who share daughter True Thompson, has been steadily working on improving their relationship.

This new development between the two personalities has been a long time coming. A source told InTouch Weekly Kardashian and Thompson "have been trying to work their [differences] out for a while now." They added that the Revenge Body star has been a bit apprehensive about going public with this fact, as she is concerned about how the public may perceive it. The source added, "Khloé was really worried about going public though because of the backlash it would create and she didn't want to hear everyone's opinions. She takes everything to heart — all the tweets, IG comments, etc. — and she reads everything."

However, Kardashian is reportedly handling everything with a more lighthearted approach and is no longer worried about what the public may think about her relationship with her ex. The same insider continued, "Her whole attitude is that life is short and you only live once, so why care what other people think?" They also added, "She's practicing what she preaches and really not caring what anyone has to say." The reality star and the professional athlete are reportedly spending more time together amidst quarantine, as they are co-parenting their daughter, which has only led to speculation that the pair are once again an item.

Interestingly enough, this report about Kardashian and Thompson possibly being on good terms again comes about a month after the reality star addressed speculation about her personal life and, specifically, whether she was going to have another child with her ex. On May 13, the KUWTK star took to Twitter to shoot down any pregnancy rumors. In her statement, she even wrote that the stories that she was seeing were "sick."

"I don't go on social platforms much these days, AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away: the sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. [Shake my head]. People swear they know everything about me, including my uterus. Sick," she wrote last month. "The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR! And if it were true... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."