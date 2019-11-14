Tristan Thompson Reportedly Still ‘Tries to Date’ Khloe Kardashian But She ‘Isn’t Interested’

Tristan Thompson might want to rekindle things with Khloe Kardashian, but that doesn’t mean she’s into it. A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told PEOPLE magazine that the NBA player “still tries to date” Kardashian following their explosive breakup earlier this year, but that Kardashian is not interested.

“It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” the source said of Thompson, 28. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.”

The source said that Kardashian, 35, continues to move forward for the sake of their 19-month-old daughter, True Thompson.

“Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested. She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work,” the source continued.

Thompson’s efforts have been noticed in the public eye recently, with the the Cleveland Cavaliers player leaving multiple flirty comments on Kardashian’s Instagram as of late and even dedicating a social media post to her after she took home the People’s Choice Award for Best Reality Star. It’s possible Thompson is attempting to repair his relationship with her following his cheating scandal in February with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods — as well as the cheating scandal that earned headlines during Kardashian’s pregnancy with True.

Last week, Kardashian showed off a pink balloon arrangement that Thompson sent her as a gift after the launch of her new pink diamond KKW Fragrance. The balloons spelled out the name of her new scent.

“Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Kardashian said in the clip, noting how proud she was of her and Thompson’s ability to come together for the sake of their daughter.

“I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in,” she said.

A day earlier, Thompson left a flirty comment on Kardashian’s post announcing the fragrance launch — a photo of her sporting large brunette curls and holding the perfume bottle close to her chest. Thompson commented two red heart emojis and a crown emoji.

Kardashian has been clear that she’s not interested in dating at the moment. She told Jay Shetty on his podcast, On Purpose, that “I haven’t jumped into dating, I don’t care to date right now. I’m not in a rush for it, I feel so good in my life, and I don’t really need much else.”

Instead, she said she’s focusing on “making sure I process everything” and said that she “forgives” Thompson. “I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans,” she said. “But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim.”