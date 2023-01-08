Trisha Paytas Joining 'RHOBH'? Bravo Addresses YouTuber's Claim

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has been fanning rumors about her possibly joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But, is she really about to join the Bravo series? A representative recently set the record straight with a cut-and-dry statement.

According to Insider, Paytas recently addressed rumors that she would be appearing in the upcoming season of RHOBH. It all began when the fan account Real Bravoholic tweeted that Paytas signed on to the series. The YouTuber retweeted the post, which garnered over 15,000 likes. She jokingly confirmed the news by saying, "It's an announcement, but it's not my biggest announcement." When she took part in an interview with radio host Zach Sang, Paytas acknowledged the speculation by saying that she would "be good on that show." Although, she added that she's "never seen it."

Alas, Paytas won't get the chance to prove whether she'd be a good fit for the show, at least not yet. Jennifer Geisser, the executive vice president of communications and talent relations for NBCUniversal, responded to Insider's request for comment on this story and said that in regards to the speculation, "There is no truth to this at all." So, it looks like Paytas won't be joining RHOBH. While she won't be the newest Housewife on Bravo, there is a space in the cast that was recently left vacate by one of its biggest stars.

On Thursday, it was announced that Lisa Rinna was leaving the show after eight seasons. She released a statement to PEOPLE, which read, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" Rinna joined the Bravo series in 2014 for Season 5.

It wasn't entirely surprising to hear that Rinna was leaving RHOBH given what took place in her last season of the series. She was at the center of the drama surrounding Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown during the cast's trip to Aspen. The alleged incident was not captured on camera, but Rinna insisted to the audience that what took place wasn't good. Rinna's waning popularity in later seasons was evidenced by her reception at BravoCon in October 2022. When she was brought on to the RHOBH cast's panel, she was met with overwhelming boos, which he responded to by putting up her middle finger. She opened up about her reception while speaking with PEOPLE.

"I got booed! It was fabulous," Rinna said"I'm like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] got booed for God's sake. I loved it. I've been in this business for 32 years."