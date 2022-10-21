Kathy Hilton Gives Ultimatum Over Lisa Rinna and 'RHOBH' Future

Kathy Hilton wants Lisa Rinna gone, or she says she'll no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The current season of the Bravo reality series marks her second season as a participant alongside her sister Kyle Richards. Richards has been a full-time cast member on the show since the beginning of the franchise. Their sister Kim was once a cast member as well, but she left the show amid her alcohol addiction issues. Hilton became a hit with fans, and she got along fairly with the cast. But tensions began brewing between Hilton and Rinna.

During a cast trip to Aspen for season 12, Hilton had a meltdown while out with most of the group at a local club. Rinna alleged that Hilton she made horrible comments about the entire cast, including her sister Kyle, privately after the club fiasco. The comments were not captured on the show, but Hilton reportedly told Rinna that she "made" Kyle. This sparked drama between the sisters, which has continued off-camera. Hilton also feels Kyle should have her back with Rinna.

Hilton says Rinna has to go, and Ericka Girardi. "I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [was different]. If it was completely the same, absolutely not," Hilton, 63, told TMZ in an interview. "I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up, but most of them, they're not being the most authentic self when they're pushed up to the wall and they're afraid of what those two bullies [might do] because they're capable of anything, Erika and Lisa, adding that they are "desperate for a storyline."

Hilton continued: "They'll throw anybody under the bus. I said a few weeks ago, 'You watch. They're all going to start turning on each other.' And that started happening yesterday." She also said reconciling with Rinna is not an option.

In a sneak peek for the third part of the Season 12 reunion, Rinna claimed that Hilton "abused" her. Hilton claims Rinna stirred up drama with her because her "contract was coming up." in the sneak peek of the reunion, Hilton tells Rinna: "You are the biggest bully in Hollywood," adding, "and everyone knows it."