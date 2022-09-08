'The Queen could reincarnate as Trisha Paytas' baby' I can’t believe I’m writing this but Trisha Paytas is 1cm dilated and soon to go into labour. The Queen of England has also been moved to balmoral due to health concerns, surrounded by her family. We live in a timeline where The Queen could reincarnate as Trisha Paytas’ baby. — gods favourite emo (@yasminesummanx) September 8, 2022 Late last month, NBC News reported that Paytas was the victim of a coordinated harassment campaign on Reddit, where some of her fans obsessively follow her actions on the Trishyland subreddit. "It's not snark, it's just dumb and mean," Trend Lightly podcast host Molly McAleer told NBC News. "There's nothing smart or interesting about the way they discuss her." Paytas did not comment on the "snark" community that focuses on her. prevnext

This is a joke... right? The person who manifested Queen Elizabeth II to be reincarnated into Trisha Paytas’ baby as a joke has got to be in their room like pic.twitter.com/ix10PzVlGm — ♛ Bella ♛ (@rauhling_bizzle) September 8, 2022 Over her decade-plus of fame, Paytas has turned her controversies into a lucrative business. Last year, she told BuzzFeed News she raked in $800,000 a month from her online ventures. She also launched a lucrative OnlyFans account, where she charges $20 a month, and it has become one of the site's most popular accounts. prevnext

'The prophecy is being fulfilled' and trisha paytas is 1 cm dilated… the prophecy is being fulfilled https://t.co/6C8aR7Py2B — chris (@tophlo) September 8, 2022 Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth's death at 1:30 p.m. ET. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." Prince Charles succeeded his mother as King Charles III. prevnext

'I can never delete this app' the queen’s soul waiting to reincarnate as trisha paytas’ baby pic.twitter.com/v8b4qHXjue — charles entertainment cheese (@wolf_cola_corp) September 8, 2022 "I can never delete this app because the progression from making fun of that Reddit guy's sex song to Don't Worry Darling drama to Lea [Michele's] Funny Girl debut to the queen being reincarnated as Trisha Paytas' baby is absolute gold," one person wrote. prevnext

'The Crown' writers didn't expect this The writers of the crown, a show that was supposed to only be 5 seasons, after getting a call from Netflix telling them to incorporate trisha paytas baby reincarnation subplot into season 9 pic.twitter.com/IX2GiETUPk — jasmine (@jasiashley) September 8, 2022 "Holy f— the Queen is going to be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas' newborn child," one person wrote. prevnext