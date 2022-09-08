Trisha Paytas' Pregnancy Goes Viral After Odd Queen Elizabeth Connection is Made
Hours before Buckingham Palace announced that doctors were by Queen Elizabeth's side at her castle in Scotland, YouTube star Trisha Paytas announced she was about to have her baby. These two events seem to be completely unconnected, but after the British monarch died, Paytas' fans suddenly began thinking her baby would be the reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth. The Queen died on Thursday at 96 years old, after over 70 years on the U.K. throne.
Late Wednesday evening, Paytas tweeted, "1 cm dilated! Woo hoo!" That meant she would be welcoming her baby soon. This is her first child with her husband, photographer Moses Hacmon. In February, Paytas said she would not be imposing gender norms on their child, reports Pop Buzz. However, in April, she announced her baby is a girl. The 34-year-old Paytas announced in 2021 that she is non-binary and would use they/them or she/her pronouns. She has not tweeted an update on her baby's birth yet.
Paytas has been a YouTube star for over a decade and really started to become famous when she began making trolling videos in 2013. She began releasing her own music and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother 20 in 2017. Scroll on to see how fans linked the two seemingly unrelated events together.
'The Queen could reincarnate as Trisha Paytas' baby'
I can’t believe I’m writing this but Trisha Paytas is 1cm dilated and soon to go into labour.
The Queen of England has also been moved to balmoral due to health concerns, surrounded by her family.
We live in a timeline where The Queen could reincarnate as Trisha Paytas’ baby.— gods favourite emo (@yasminesummanx) September 8, 2022
Late last month, NBC News reported that Paytas was the victim of a coordinated harassment campaign on Reddit, where some of her fans obsessively follow her actions on the Trishyland subreddit. "It's not snark, it's just dumb and mean," Trend Lightly podcast host Molly McAleer told NBC News. "There's nothing smart or interesting about the way they discuss her." Paytas did not comment on the "snark" community that focuses on her.
This is a joke... right?
The person who manifested Queen Elizabeth II to be reincarnated into Trisha Paytas’ baby as a joke has got to be in their room like pic.twitter.com/ix10PzVlGm— ♛ Bella ♛ (@rauhling_bizzle) September 8, 2022
Over her decade-plus of fame, Paytas has turned her controversies into a lucrative business. Last year, she told BuzzFeed News she raked in $800,000 a month from her online ventures. She also launched a lucrative OnlyFans account, where she charges $20 a month, and it has become one of the site's most popular accounts.
'The prophecy is being fulfilled'
and trisha paytas is 1 cm dilated… the prophecy is being fulfilled https://t.co/6C8aR7Py2B— chris (@tophlo) September 8, 2022
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth's death at 1:30 p.m. ET. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." Prince Charles succeeded his mother as King Charles III.
'I can never delete this app'
the queen’s soul waiting to reincarnate as trisha paytas’ baby pic.twitter.com/v8b4qHXjue— charles entertainment cheese (@wolf_cola_corp) September 8, 2022
"I can never delete this app because the progression from making fun of that Reddit guy's sex song to Don't Worry Darling drama to Lea [Michele's] Funny Girl debut to the queen being reincarnated as Trisha Paytas' baby is absolute gold," one person wrote.
'The Crown' writers didn't expect this
The writers of the crown, a show that was supposed to only be 5 seasons, after getting a call from Netflix telling them to incorporate trisha paytas baby reincarnation subplot into season 9 pic.twitter.com/IX2GiETUPk— jasmine (@jasiashley) September 8, 2022
"Holy f— the Queen is going to be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas' newborn child," one person wrote.
'We're living in a simulation'
trisha paytas’ baby in 10 years pic.twitter.com/dqTmNPgirf— matt (@mattxiv) September 8, 2022
"It genuinely feels like we're living in a simulation because for like a year people have been making the queen being reborn as Trisha Paytas' child jokes and this is happening on the SAME DAY?" one Twitter user commented.