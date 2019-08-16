Tori Roloff Shares New Baby Bump Photo She Will ‘Cherish Forever’

Tori Roloff is continuing to open up about her struggles with her second pregnancy. The Little People, Big World star, who shares son Jackson with husband Zach Roloff, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 14 to share a new baby bump photo from her recent maternity photo shoot, admitting that she is “not one of those women who loves being pregnant,” but thanking photographer Monique Serra for capturing a moment that she will “cherish forever.”

“I really didn’t want to take maternity photos. Im not one of those women who loves being pregnant. In fact there’s not a lot of times I do love being pregnant,” Roloff captioned the photo of herself cradling her bump. “Don’t get me wrong. I thank God for this amazing gift every single day and I know how blessed I am but it definitely hasn’t made me feel my best.”

“However, I am so freaking thankful I was talked into maternity photos by friends and family. This photo truly embodies what I LOVE about pregnancy,” she continued. “My growing bump is a symbol of a healthy girlsie. It’s a reminder that I’m in a position that many women dream of and trust me- I do not take it for granted.”

The TLC reality star went on to thank the photographer, Monique Serra Photography, for helping her “celebrate what I love about being pregnant.”

“I love feeling baby girl move inside me,” she wrote. “I love sharing this experience with Zach and Jackson! I love that God has given me a gift and chosen me to be this sweet child’s mama.”

“Also… it was nice getting dressed up and feeling beautiful!” she concluded, adding that she and her husband “will cherish these photos FOREVER!”

Ever since announcing in May that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl come November, Roloff hasn’t shied away from expressing the struggles she has endured throughout her second pregnancy, which she admitted is “harder” than her first.

“This pregnancy has been a lot harder on me than the last,” she wrote in an update to her fans in early July. “Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

At 20 weeks pregnant, she revealed that she was “feeling a lot better now than I did in my 1st trimester.”