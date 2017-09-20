Tori Roloff Claps Back at Mommy Shamers With Latest Instagram Story

Little People, Big World cast member Tori Roloff is hitting back after receiving remarks and unsolicited advice from mommy shamers about her 4-month-old son.

The 25-year-old who gave birth to her son Jackson earlier this year, shared video of the infant in his lounger via Instagram Stories, but received some less than friendly comments from fans and followers of the TLC reality series.

While the video shared shows Jackson in his diaper, trying to reach for the fruit mobile atop him, specifically the pear, Roloff received comments from fans and followers that sparked a reaction from the new mom.

“Yes I am aware he’s not strapped in,” Roloff wrote with a face palm emoji. “Were (sic) sitting right next to him!”

Along with the image shared to her Instagram Story, Roloff jokingly wrote, “Bad mom award.”

This isn’t the first time Roloff has had to clap back at mommy shamers, providing unsolicited parenting advice. Earlier this summer, Roloff shared an image of her son via Instagram Stories basking in sunlight as he napped during her husband Zach’s soccer game at the Tualatin Hills Soccer Club in Beaverton, Oregon.

Though it’s unclear the type of comments she received, an hour later she posted a black and white selfie with the caption, “Guys. The kid was smothered in sunscreen. Don’t worry. I got this,” denoting she had received some unfavorable messages.

Roloff, who is known to share her life through filters on the social media platform also shared video of herself playing with Jackson and it is safe to say she gets the “best mom award.”

“The giggles have begun!” she wrote. “I love this guy so much!”

The giggles have begun! 😭😍 I love this guy so much! 💙 #babyjroloff @izzysofia_ @zroloff07 A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Photo credit: Instagram / @toriroloff

