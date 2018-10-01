Tori Roloff’s New Photos of ‘Cutest Pumpkin’ Jackson Melts the Hearts of Fans

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is no stranger to sharing photos of her 1-year-old son, Jackson Kyle. But it’s his latest set of photos that’s truly melted the hearts of fans.

In honor of autumn, Roloff took to Instagram on Sept. 25 to share images of her baby boy getting ready for pumpkin season.

“I may be a bit biased but goodness I think he’s the cutest pumpkin in the pumpkin patch!” she wrote alongside the three images.

Fans agreed with the 27-year-old mom, with many taking to comments section to revel in the incredibly adorable photos.

“He’s absolutely the most adorable pumpkin in the patch,” a fan wrote. “I can’t even!”

“He is the cutest baby I have ever seen in my entire life. He’s not even mine and I love everything about him, you are very lucky!!” added another.

“He is so stinking handsome…lil man. He’s just precious,” another fan said.

Of the last image Roloff shared, she captioned how it was a special one for the infant, with whom she shares with husband, Zach.

“The last picture is Jackson pointing out an airplane. He doesn’t miss a single one. I think he has the Hillsboro airport schedule on lock,” she quipped.

Fans of the TLC reality star were absolutely smitten with the set of photos, with another adding, “This little dude melts my heart.”

While the tot looks cute alongside pumpkins, it is no secret that pumpkin season is a big deal for the Roloff family. Every year starting Oct. 5, Roloff Farms welcomes guests and fans to a long line of farm activities, which include a patch, food carts, wagon tours, pony rides and a pumpkin fun house.

Fans can expect plenty more images shared to her social media of her family with pumpkins in the season ahead, but in addition to visuals, Roloff has often been at the center of all the honesty motherhood entails with candid microblogs via her Instagram. Last winter, the mother-of-one was particularly candid sharing how important motherhood was to her.

In the Dec. 21 Instagram post that raked in a number of likes and comments, Roloff opened up about a lie that had her “upset” which often makes the rounds on social media. Sharing an image of her son with husband, Zach, Roloff posted a lengthy message alongside a tender snapshot of the tot.

“One thing I’ve heard a lot lately on social media, and TV, and even in person has me a little upset…,” she began. “I hear people talking about how ‘life is over’ when you have a kid. I think this is such a lie.”

The reality TV personality, who loves spending time with her son, says she has “found life” after having a child.

“I’ve found something I can completely pour my soul in to and something that gives me purpose,” she said. “I hear people tell others that ‘ah it’s all over from here’… what is? The fact that I can’t stay out all night partying (that’s cool my bedtime is 9 anyway).”

She adds that having a kid is “honestly a gift I know I don’t deserve from God. Life isn’t over when you have a kid… it’s only just beginning!” she concluded.

Photo credit: Instagram / @toriroloff