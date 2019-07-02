Tori Roloff’s Latest Comment Leaves Fans Thinking a ‘Little People, Big World’ and ‘Counting On’ Crossover Is Coming

They’ve both been on TV for years, but fans of the Duggar family and the Roloff family think it’s finally time for a Counting On and Little People, Big World crossover. Hope that such a thing could even happened was sparked after Tori Roloff commented on Jeremy Vuolo’s Instagram post about his family’s move to Los Angeles from Arkansas.

“We’ve begun our adventure west, to our new home in Los Angeles!” Vuolo, the husband of Jinger Duggar, captioned a photo of his daughter Felicity. “Along for the ride is the Counting On film crew (pictured), so make sure you tune in to @tlc this fall to join the journey!”

Responding to the post, Roloff wrote, “Haha this is great!! Can’t wait to have y’all on the west coast!”

The brief interaction had some fans crossing their fingers that a Counting On/Little People, Big World crossover would be in the future.

“They totally should do a crossover episode!” one fan shot the idea.

“This is the crossover we didn’t even know we needed!!” added a second.

“I really hope you all meet somehow,” commented a third. “That would be amazing.”

Although there currently doesn’t seem to be any intentions for a crossover just yet, it isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility. The Duggars and the Roloffs have shown in the past that they are close, at least in terms of social media friendliness, and have commonly commented on one another’s post.

The two families even have something to bond over currently that would make for an interesting episode: many women in the families are currently pregnant.

While Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald welcomed their third child, daughter Ivy Jane, in May, Anna Keller and Josh Duggar, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar, Lauren and Josiah Duggar, and Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are all expecting.

Meanwhile babies abound for the Roloff family, too. After Tori Roloff and her husband Zach Roloff announced that they were expecting their second child, Audrey and her husband Jeremy Roloff announced earlier this week that they will be giving their 1-year-old daughter Ember a sibling.

Just like many of the soon-to-be arrivals in the Duggar family, Zach and Jeremy are expected to welcome their little one in November. Audrey and Jeremy’s due date is set for January.