'Top Chef' and 'Chopped' Favorite Involved in Serious Boating Accident

Chef Justin Sutherland is recovering in the hospital following a serious boating accident over the July 4th weekend. The restaurateur, who competed on Season 16 of Top Chef and is the winner of Iron Chef America, suffered serious injuries, including broken bones and lacerations, after he fell off of a boat and into the water while attempting to retrieve his captain's hat while celebrating with friends in Minnesota over the weekend.

A statement on Sutherland's social media accounts on Saturday confirmed the incident, informing fans that the Chopped judge "was in a boating accident on July 3, 2022." The post added that Sutherland "is recovering and in good spirit." The chef's team added that "at this time his family asks for privacy, but please send him positive thoughts and prayers," also sharing that Sutherland "will be off the radar for a little bit while he makes a full recovery." His team said further updates regarding his recovery "will be shared on his social media."

Although the initial post didn't reveal many details about the incident, a GoFundMe page organized by Sutherland's family detailed the extent of the injuries the chef suffered. According to the page, Sutherland "was enjoying a day off, boating on the water with friends." As he was captaining the boat, Sutherland's family said he was wearing "an official captain's hat," which "blew off." As Sutherland attempted to retrieve the hat, the boat "hit a wave," knocking the chef off the boat and into the water near the motor. According to his family, "the propeller did a number on his head and left arm," with Sutherland sustaining a broken arm, a "severely broken" jaw, and "many lacerations." His family said that while Sutherland's "grip remains strong and there appears to be no nerve damage," he will have to undergo multiple surgeries for his broken jaw as well as plastic surgery for the laceration he sustained.

"The great news is, he is going to be fine. With some time, he will possibly be better than fine. He is adding more character to the face we know and love, and the most important news, his beard is intact," the page added. "Justin is currently in the hospital and set to be there for some time, having had many surgeries so far and facing many more to come. While he would love to talk to everyone as he is recuperating, his jaw is currently wired shut, so don't take it personally if he can't call you back just yet."

Sutherland is best known for being a contestant on Season 16 of Top Chef. He also won Iron Chef America. He currently hosts TruTV's Fast Foodies and is set to appear as a judge on Food Network's Kitchen Crash. His family said that money raised from the GoFundMe will help cover his medical bills and other expenses while he is unable to work. The page has raised more than $140,000.