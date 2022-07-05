Talk Show Host Hospitalized After Alarming Fall

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards is recovering after a scary accident resulted in a trip to the hospital. The TV personality, who also formerly competed on The X Factor, revealed over the weekend that she was hospitalized after she broke her leg, an injury that left her "gutted" as it forced her to pull out of her appearance as Mama Morton in the hit UK musical adaptation of Chicago.

Edwards revealed the serious health update in a Saturday, July 2 social media post in which she shared a photo of herself in the hospital with her leg in a cast. Edwards revealed that she wound up in the hospital "after slipping on a dodgy wet pavement here in Blackpool and fracturing my fibula." Edwards added in the post, "I'm absolutely gutted that I will not be able to do my 2 shows today [Chicago]." Although the TV host said she "was ready to go on in a wheelchair to do my shows today, as there is nothing wrong with my voice," she explained, "obviously for insurance reasons I can't." Edwards said she is "hoping when I get back home later I can get it sorted to rejoin the wonderful talented cast at some point next week in Sheffield. Love you guys."

News of Edwards' health scare prompted a rush of responses from her co-workers and fans. Her Loose Women co-host Ruth Langsford commented on the post, "Noooo! ! Oh Brenda, you poor thing....sending you lots of love darling x x." Arlene Phillips added, "I'm in shock. Wow. Hope all well soon." One fan wrote, "Aw Brenda. so sorry to see that x sending lots of love for a speedy recovery."

Although the injury forced Edwards to miss at least two Chicago shows, it didn't stop her from returning to Loose Women on Monday. Just days after suffering the painful injury, Edwards on Monday shared a video of herself returning to set with the use of crutches, quipping in the caption, "I needed a little assistance with the door today on my way up to [Loose Women]."

Along with hosting Loose Women, Edwards is well-known for her appearance on The X Factor. She appeared on Season 2 of the UK version in 2005, ultimately finishing in fourth place. She is now a weekly panelist on Loose Women and also serves as a presenter on the BBC One program Songs of Praise.