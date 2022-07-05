Reality TV Star Yazmin Oukhellou Hospitalized After Car Crash That Killed Her Ex

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou is recovering in the hospital following a car crash in Turkey that reportedly killed her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean. The pair, who reportedly began dating in May 2021 before ending things in January 2022, were said to be traveling along a winding road in Bodrum, Turkey during the early hours of Sunday morning when the accident occurred.

Although details of the crash remain unclear at this time, it is believed McLean, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle as he came around the bend, according to the Daily Mail. McLean was said to have been unfamiliar with the road, which was described as "winding" and notorious for car crashes The dark-colored five-door car reportedly crashed into a road sign and swerved off the road before landing about 10 feet below in a ravine. The car was left "mangled," with debris scattered across the scene.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said, per Sky News, "we are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities. We are also providing support to the family of a British woman who has been hospitalised." Sources confirmed to The Sun that Oukhellou suffered "extremely serious" injuries to her arm and was currently hospitalized. Per the Daily Mail, the reality TV star's mother flew to Turkey Tuesday to be by her daughter's side as she recovers.

"Nobody is quite sure what they were doing out there – we thought they'd split up – but apparently he was involved in some sort of business deal," a source told The Sun. "But whatever's gone on, this is just heart-breaking. We hope to get a proper update on how she is soon. But it sounds very, very serious – perhaps life-changing."

Oukhellou and McLean reportedly began dating in May 2021, though they did not go Instagram official until December, when Oukhellou sahred a video to social media showing the pair kissing. Their relationship was short-lived, however, with the pair calling it quits in January 2022. According to sources, the two had been in Turkey together as McLean was involved in a business deal.

At this time, an investigation into the fatal car accident is ongoing. Although it is believed McLean accidentally lost control of the vehicle, investigators will reportedly test his blood for alcohol as part of the autopsy in order to rule it out as a cause. Investigators also plan to speak to Oukhellou once she is well enough.