Kim Kardashian Getting Heat for Kate Middleton Joke on Instagram

Kim Kardashian was one of many who dropped jokes in the midst of speculation over Kate Middleton.

Kim Kardashian is one of many who made jokes in the days before Kate Middleton made her announcement that she had been diagnosed with cancer and underwent preventative chemotherapy. Everybody who made comments or posted jokes online has been shamed or issued a swift apology.

Kim Kardashian hasn't issued one yet, and her post remains up with the caption, "On my way to go find Kate," about the conspiracy theory that she had disappeared. People have been commenting that Kardashian should join the chorus of apologies for making jokes about Middleton's absence from the public.

"I think an apology is needed," one comment read, according to the Miami Herald. "Can you please go find an apology instead," another added. "This didn't age well. You never know what someone is battling," a third wrote.

Kardashian's account has posted quite a bit since the black leather photoset with the Middleton joke. A few show Kardashian in what looks like a fur coat with no top underneath, another where she's dressed as a blonde ninja in a generic Bath and Body Works, and another post that Paris Hilton was the top comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

Why Prince William Wasn't in Wife Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement Videohttps://t.co/CCj9nr42j8 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) March 29, 2024

Middleton revealed her diagnosis after months of speculation on her whereabouts following her routine abdominal surgery. "Tests after the operation found cancer had been present," Middleton said in her video. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."