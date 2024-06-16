'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Arrested for Battery: Police Take Tommie Lee Into Custody Again

Tommy Lee refuses to stay out of trouble with the law. The Love & Hip Hop alum, real name Atasha Jefferson, was arrested on a battery charge in Miami Beach after police officers responded to a disturbance at a popular nightclub, as NBC 6 South Florida reports. She was arrested at Club LIV shortly after 2 a.m., the arrest report noted. Lee reportedly approached a man attempting to hand him something. When he rejected her offer, she allegedly became aggressive, cursing and threatening to have him killed, the arrest record notes.

The victim seemingly ignored her, but Lee grew more aggressive. The report notes she waved her hands and eventually poked the victim in the face. He restrained her until police arrived to protect himself from further physical harm. Security footage showed Lee poking the victim. A witness also reported the incident. Lee, 39, was taken into custody.

Lee has been in trouble with the law before. In 2018, she was reportedly arrested twice in 24 hours" the first time for alleged assault and child cruelty – the following day, she was arrested again for contacting her daughter despite legally being forbidden from doing so.

In the first arrest, she was booked for battery, aggravated assault, and child cruelty afer Georgia police say she "unloaded" on one of her daughters at the child's middle school. She was released on a $27,000 bond and received a court order to stay away from the daughter, which she didn't adhere to. During the second arrest, when officers arrived, Lee allegedly refused to come out. She tried to hide in her attic, according to police.

The mother of two has been arrested over 30 times. Her often volatile behavior has played out on reality television and social media. She most recently got into a social media war with fellow reality star and singer, Tamar Braxton.