Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Shares NSFW Full-Frontal Photo From Bathroom

Motley Crue's Tommy Lee has never really been shy about his body, and the legendary drummer recently took to Instagram to share a NSFW full-frontal photo from the bathroom. In the since-deleted post, Lee shared an uncensored naked selfie, captioning it "Ooooopppsss." While the image is no longer available on Lee's account, Page Six has published a censored version of it here.

The shocking new photo comes nearly two months after Lee announced he would have to take a step back from the Motley Crue's reunion tour, following a serious injury. According to Heavy Consequence, back in June Lee took the stage mid-way through Motley Crue's first show of the tour, in Atlanta, to reveal that he'd recently suffered an injury that would force him to need a tag-team partner. "We did it! You did it, we did it, we're f—ing here," Lee said to the crowd, before then going on to reveal the unfortunate news.

"Okay, anyway, what I've got to tell you is about 14 days ago, I f—in' broke not one, not two, not three, but four f—in' ribs," Lee shared. "I wish I had a f—in' badass story like me and Connor McGregor f—in' scrapping out in some f—in' bar or something, but I don't. The doctors told me, 'No playing, bro. No playing.' And I was like, 'Are you f—ing high, bro? We've got a f—ing tour to do!' So anyway, I ain't sitting out for s—." He then added, "My boy's gonna help me out here and I'll see you guys later. On with the godd— show."

Later, in a social media post, Lee revealed that drummer Tommy Clufetos — who's played with Ozzy Osbourne and Rob Zombie, among others — would be partially filling in during the initial tour dates until Lee was able to fully perform again. "Man y'all ain't gonna believe this s—!......I broke 4 f—ing ribs! But I've been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn't play at all, you know I'm stubborn and I'll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can! And have no fear, my boy Tommy Clufetos is here to help me out until I'm back at 100%...we've all been waiting years for this moment and there's no way I'm missing this! On with the show!"