Lindsie Chrisley Candidly Explains Her Relationship With Dad Todd Chrisley and Her Family

Lindsie Chrisley says there’s no chance of reconciliation with father Todd Chrisley and the rest of her family after years of feuding. The Chrisley Knows Best alum, who left the family’s reality show in 2017, told Entertainment Tonight she doesn’t think her dad is being genuine with his public messages of support for her amid her divorce from husband Will Campbell, saying he had never reached out to her privately with a similar sentiment.

As for the recent episode of Todd’s Chrisley Confessions podcast, in which he said he was praying for her, Lindsie said she hadn’t listened to it in its entirety. “Through therapy over the last year, I had just been advised by my therapist to not tune in, to not follow along on social media, things that were being posted because it’s triggering to me,” she explained. “So, I try to distance myself from that as much as possible.”

She had been told many of the things her father said on the podcast, however, which makes it “hard” for Lindsie not to respond, “Because some of the things that have been said either are just categorically false or maybe the intentions I don’t feel are pure,” she said. The Coffee Convos podcast host said she tries to stay away from her family altogether, only responding when they say something about her publicly, and that there is no chance for reconciliation with them.

“There will never be a reconciliation,” she said. “I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone. But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation. And unfortunately, I’m going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out.”

While in some ways Lindsie admitted to missing her family, she said it was “a lot healthier” for her to be where she is now. “I need to protect my peace and I don’t want to be drug up in drama all of the time,” she said. “And unfortunately I have been the person that drama is always surrounding because I’m not a part of them, you know? And so I’m the outsider looking in. And so I’m always the target.”