’90 Day: Hunt For Love’: Cortney and Elise Talk Colt’s Shocking Injury, ‘Juicy’ Drama to Come (Exclusive)

Just when 90 Day: Hunt For Love fans thought there couldn’t be any more drama on the TLC show, Cortney Reardanz and Elise Benson are teasing plenty more “juicy” and “cringe” moments to come.

Cortney and Elise opened up to PopCulture.com following Monday’s emotional episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, in which Colt Johnson was taken by ambulance to the hospital with a painful leg break.

Cortney, who rushed to be by Colt’s side after he slipped on a rainy step while leaving her room, told PopCulture that her emotions in the intense episode were, in part, due to the “unexpected” nature of the emergency.

“At first, I thought, ‘He’s playing a prank on me,’ because I was actually getting ready to go on a date with Usman,” said Cortney, who was exploring her connection with both Colt and Usman Umar at the relationship retreat. “So I’m like, ‘Is he just joking?’ [And] he’s like, ‘No, I can’t move. I can’t move.’”

Cortney said she didn’t fully “process” the extent of the situation until she was at the hospital with Colt and learned he had fractured his leg in “five places.” She admitted, “I was freaking out.”

Cortney also struggled with a lot of guilt surrounding Colt’s injury, as he only came to her room that morning to cheer her up while she was having “a lot of anxiety for some of the drama” happening at the resort. She explained, “I felt responsible, basically, because he wouldn’t have been at my room or fell. …It was so horrifying to watch everything unfold.”

While some viewers were shocked to see Jeniffer Tarazona jump into the ambulance with Colt, despite their clash earlier in the retreat, both Cortney and Elise said they weren’t surprised she would be able to put their differences aside to help translate Spanish for her castmate during his medical emergency.

“When someone’s in need like that, I think it’s important to all be there,” Elise told PopCulture. “And I think she definitely rose to the occasion to help out as well.” Cortney agreed, “She’s really good at just letting things go, too. She’s very mature.”

Back at the resort, Cortney’s decision to stay with Colt at the hospital ruffled Usman’s feathers in a way that Cortney found particularly “weird.”

“I think it’s weird, because he would be jealous or like wanting to fight with Colt, but then he was not asking me on a date, or he wasn’t really making an initiative towards me,” she said, as Elise agreed Usman’s mixed signals towards Cortney had everyone “confused.”

There’s still plenty of drama to come on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, with Cortney teasing an “unpredictable” remainder of the season.

“What [Elise is] about to do, I was like, ‘Oh!’” she teased. “I was shocked at the resort. I was shocked watching it on camera. I’m shocked. So stay tuned for that.” The TLC star joked, “We’re both about to embarrass ourselves, do a lot of cringe stuff.”

“If you think this first half of the season’s been juicy, the second half, you would never expect,” Elise agreed. “There’s love triangles, there’s love squares, there is drama. … Like it is actually so juicy.”

90 Day: Hunt for Love airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

