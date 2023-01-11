Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Officially Go to Prison Next Week After Judge Denies Request

Todd and Julie Chrisley will be required to report to federal prisons in Florida next week after the Chrisley Knows Best couple's attempt at being granted bail while they await the result of their appeal was denied. The reality personalities, who were sentenced to a combined prison term of 19 years in November after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion scheme, had their motion for bail pending appeal denied Tuesday, according to court records.

The court also denied their request to extend their surrender date of Jan. 17 by 21 days. In just six days, Todd, 53, will be required to begin his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while his wife Julie, 50, will start her 7-year sentence at Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna. Following their prison terms, both Todd and Julie will be required to each serve three years of supervised release.

The Chrisleys have been open about appealing their conviction, with their attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP stating in a lengthy statement after their conviction that the Chrisleys' trial was "marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

The Chrisley Knows Best couple previously discussed their appeal and upcoming prison sentences on their Chrisley Confessions podcast. "We're doing as well as we can do right now," Todd said after their sentencing. "We have placed our faith in God. We trust that, at some point, God is going to shed light where there's darkness. God is going to walk us through the valley. We try not to get weighed down in the baggage of the gossip."

Todd continued that while they were unable to discuss the details of their appeal stating the trial was unfair, fans should continue to pray for them. "We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been [filed]... " he said. "Don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something, because we're not. It's that we've been told we cannot. Continue to pray for us if it's in your heart and your will to do so."