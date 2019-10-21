Todd Chrisley Posts Photo of ‘One of the Most Beautiful Girls in the World’ Amid Lindsie Drama

Todd Chrisley is brushing off the drama with his estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley by spending time with other members of his family. On Sunday, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to document a little bonding time he shared with his granddaughter Chloe, the daughter of his son Kyle Chrisley whom he retains full custody of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Oct 20, 2019 at 12:51pm PDT

“I mean , not bragging but I think she might just be one of the most beautiful little girls in the world,” Chrisley captioned the snapshot showing himself and Chloe giving off serious faces for the camera. “Wait, I guess that is bragging.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The bragging was justified, according to fans, who were eager to agree with little Chloe’s levels of adorable.

“She’s gorgeous, seems like the older she gets, she looks more like her dad,” one person wrote.

“She is gorgeous, favors her handsome father I think,” another agreed.

“Brag away!” a third commented. “She’s adorable!”

“She’s truly beautiful inside and out you’ve done an incredible job of raising her (not just you) lol,” one fan added to the conversation. “You can tell how much she’s loved by all of you.”

“Not bragging. Just pride. And truth,” a fifth wrote. “She’s a gorgeous, little firecracker!”

Several more couldn’t help but point out the resemblance, one person writing that “she looks just like you” before another added that “you are definitely her papa she is all yours she’s even starting to crack jokes like u do.”

The reality TV star’s post came amid surmounting drama involving his estranged daughter Lindsie. After settling his tax evasion case with the Georgia Department of Revenue, Chrisley launched a countersuit against the director of the department’s Office of Special Investigations, Joshua Waites, and Lindsie, alleging that they had a relationship together. He also alleged that Waites manipulated her into supporting his case against her parents, providing evidence of their romantic involvement in way of screenshots of text messages.

Lindsie addressed the drama during an Oct. 17 interview with Dr. Phil, and also claiming that her father threatened to release nude photos and a sex tape showing her cheating on husband Will Campbell with former Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes.

“I said, ‘No, that’s not the truth,’” she told Dr. Phil. “I said, ‘But while we’re on the topic of lies, let’s talk about the social media stuff that I’ve endured over the past two years from you and your two minion children. And that’s when I got the warning that Chase had incriminating evidence against me, nude photos, and had obtained this tape for $5,000. At that point, the conversation was over for me, and my attorney advised me to file the police report.”

Amid the drama with his estranged daughter, Chrisley and his wife, Julie, are still facing federal tax evasion charges.