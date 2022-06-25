'Today' Show Hosts Received an Incredible Surprise Last Week

The fan-favorite faces of the Today Show were given an emotional surprise on a recent episode, leaving them with tears streaming. Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly, and Craig Melvin were all greeted by some faces from their past.

The NBC crew for Today organized some surprises for the hosts. According to Hello! Magazine and the daytime staples were all greeted by a person from their high school or college for a little reunion.

"Our favorite people were surprised by their favorite people on the plaza this morning and tears may have been shed," the caption for the photos on Instagram read. Kotb leads the pack, clearly emotional due to her mini-reunion. They even came with a slew of Virginia Tech flags to fully represent her alma mater.

Guthrie gave her surprise a big hug and also seemed overcome by emotion from someone from her Arizona Wildcats tenure. Al Roker was all laughs with his bast from the past, while Carson Daly had his special guest in tears with their reunion. Finally, Craig Melvin delivered a big hug to his old friend from Wofford College.

Today always delivers with their emotional moments and special treats for their stars. The hosts do a pretty good job themselves, sharing personal moments and milestones online, as well as struggles they've faced. Spending your mornings with people on TV still manages a deep connection for people.

Recently we've seen Carson Daly reveal he underwent surgery for lower back pain, noting that he feels "actually better" and was glad he went under the knife. The decision came after years of hurting for the former MTV personality. Co-host Jill Martin also detailed her relationship with fiance Erik Brooks, whom she initially drifted apart from and recently got back together with after rekindling the romance in 2021.

"Getting back together with Erik, after a 16-month split with no contact, was complicated yet beautiful in some ways. The process was important. It gave me confidence both in our relationship and as a woman," the Today co-host said in an essay for the show's website. Both are recent examples of how the show's personalities open themselves to the audience in ways you don't expect.