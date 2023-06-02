TLC Favorite Returning for Season 9 After Two-Year Hiatus

It's been a while since TLC has checked in on the Busby family on OutDaughtered. As previously reported, the series last aired a new episode back in May 2021. There had also been no renewal news for the show's ninth season until now, according to InTouch Weekly.

TLC revealed OutDaughtered will return for season 9 on Tuesday, July 11, at 9 p.m. on TLC. The announcement brought a new trailer along with a new trailer and a bit of praise for the Busby clan.

"The Busbys nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly content and in this new chapter, Adam, Danielle, Blayke, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava are returning to share more of their happy home," Discovery and TLC president Howard Lee said in the press release. "This season promises more height, more spunk and a whole lot of heart."

Danielle and Adam Busby's experiences raising six daughters, including quintuplets Avid Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Rikey Paige and Parker Kate. The couple's oldest daughter Blayke Louise holds down her role as older sister well, with the network painting a picture of the family to puff up the new season.

"Adam Danielle, older sister Blayke and all-girl quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava will be sharing more of their heartwarming family moments this summer," the press release continued. "From camping in the wild to striking poses on the catwalk, mechanical bull rides to a 'Yes Day' while mom is away, life with the Busby family is full of sweet chaos and big adventures!"

The couple addressed the show's hiatus in a video statement that followed the close of season 8. The Busby's made the decision to take a step back from the show and "regroup as a family."

"We'd come home and you'd have this small window of time that we could either film something or they were having to get ready for sports. We got through the last season and we were like, man, I think everybody, the crew included, just needs a break," Adam said in the clip. At the time, it wasn't known when the family would return to television screens, but now the reality is revealed. They're coming back to celebrate the summer.