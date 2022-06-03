Tim Allen Returns to TV for First Time Since 'Last Man Standing' Finale

✖

The History Channel won the race to get Tim Allen back on television for the first time since the Last Man Standing finale aired. Allen reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for a second History Channel show, More Power, featuring their Assembly Required co-host, April Wilkerson. The new show will premiere later this month, months before Disney+'s The Santa Clause series.

More Power is partially filmed at Allen's home shop, where the comedian, Karn, and Wilkerson check out the most powerful tools they can get their hands on. Viewers will learn the development of tools, from ones used every day to industrial-strength tools used in construction. Allen will be joined by other skilled makers from across the country to create innovations to improve on existing tools. Allen and Karn are executive producers on the show, which is produced by Spoke Studios and Boxing Cat Entertainment.

"Albert Einstein once said, 'I'm not a genius, I'm just passionately curious,'" Allen said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to explore my curiosity in-depth and really get to know more about the people and things that make us what we are today gets me excited. And what better pal to have at my side than Richard Karn? We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by 'doing' it with creativity and amazing skills."

The first season will feature 10, 30-minute episodes built around one tool each. Wilkerson will use her expertise to show viewers how the tools work, while Karn will go over the history of each tool. In the end, Allen will invite a highly-skilled maker to his tool shop for "Tim's Maker Challenge." The first episode will air on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 p.m. ET.

Allen, Karn, and Wilkerson also teamed up for Assembly Required, which aired on History between February 2021 and April 2021. The series was a do-it-yourself competition series, where skilled builders were put through new challenges each week. History never formally canceled Assembly Required, but it looks like More Power will take its place.

Technically, More Power will mark Allen's first time on television since the Last Man Standing finale aired on Fox on May 20, 2021. The sitcom finished with nine seasons and over 180 episodes. The entire series is available to watch on Hulu.

Allen's next big project is Disney's The Santa Clause sequel series, which will reunite Allen with Last Man Standing executive producer Jack Burditt. Allen reprises his role as Scott Calvin, who is looking for a new Santa Claus. Elizabeth Mitchell is returning as Carol Calvin, while Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, plays their daughter. Kal Penn stars as Simon Choski, a video-game inventor who may just wind up being the new Santa. Disney+ has not announced a premiere date for the show.